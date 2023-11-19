I-75 lane closures near Marietta will continue until Monday morning

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that lane closures on I-75 near Marietta will continue until Monday morning.

GDOT’s press release described the scope and schedule for the work as follows:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on Interstate 75 (I-75) this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb and one location in Fulton County.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures:

10 p.m. on Friday, November 17 until 9 p.m. on Saturday –

Three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound between S. Marietta Parkway and N. Marietta Parkway, and

Three left lanes on I-75 southbound between Allgood Road and Roswell Road.

10 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 until 5 a.m. on Monday –

Three right lanes will be closed I-75 northbound from S. Marietta Parkway and N. Marietta Parkway, and

Three right lanes on I-75 southbound between Allgood Road and Roswell Road.



Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Robert L. Brown, Jr. from the 4th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.