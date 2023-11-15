Marietta seeks community input for Mountain to River Trail study

Photo: Unfinished portion of Mountain to River Trail at Fair Oaks (Larry Felton Johnson)

The City of Marietta is conducting a study on the Mountain to River (M2R) trail and seeks the community’s input.

On Saturday, November 19, 2023, City staff will meet with interested citizens at Sessions Stand located at 397 Sessions Street from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The community can share thoughts on the trail and let the City of Marietta know what they would like to see in the area.

The city also has an online survey for feedback located at https://arcg.is/18101L0.

About the Mountain to River Trail

The Mountain to River Trail, even in its incomplete state, is a popular destination. When completed it will connect the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park to the Chattahoochee River in Cobb County’s Cumberland area.

The trail holds an increased importance in the region now that the Chattahoochee RiverLands project is underway.

The Cobb County Greenways and Trails Master Plan refers to the Mountain to River Trail as one of the two spines, along with the Silver Comet Trail, of Cobb’s existing trails network.

The master plan describes the M2R as follows:

More than 15 years in the making, the Mountain to River Trail stretches from Kennesaw Mountain through Marietta Square and down Atlanta Rd to the Cumberland area and the Chattahoochee River. With just one small ¾-mile gap in unincorporated Cobb County left to fill, the trail will connect pedestrians and cyclists from the mountain to the river, linking separated trail systems throughout the County. Travelers are currently able to begin their journey on the Noonday Creek Trail and travel south to Kennesaw Mountain and into Marietta Square. South of the gap on West Atlanta St, travelers can connect from Dobbins Air Reserve Base into Cumberland, Cobb County’s most active business and entertainment district, and to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.