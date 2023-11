Want to learn about mapping in the digital age? Come to GIS Day at Cobb’s Sewell Mill Library

Are you interested in learning more about maps and mapping in the digital age? Are you curious about what people mean when they use the initials GIS?

Cobb’s GIS department posted the following information about the GIS Day at the Sewell Mill Library:

“Join us on Friday, November 17th at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center to meet staff and learn about maps and GIS.

“We will have games, door prizes, presentations, refreshments and lots of MAPPY things!”

PRESENTATION SCHEDULE Time Presenter Topic 11am Katie Horning & Val Munoz de Cote Going Indoors at Cobb. Using GIS for creating digital floor plans of Cobb County buildings to support asset management and public safety. 12pm Jennifer Lana What exactly is Cobb’s “Addressing database”, and why is it so important. Learn about Cobb County’s Addressing standards and the implementation of a new Cobb Address Management (CAM) technology solution. 1pm Dom Maldonado, Salwa Budiman, Jalen Parham, Desiree Bethelmie, Saydarah Smith, Simin Budhwani Student Presentations: City of East Point & GA State University. Fort-Blox: Monetizing Gamified Digital Twins. 2pm Jennifer Lana Learn the basics of GIS and how to navigate the county GIS web-page to get information. We will explore the “MY Neighborhood”, “Zoning”, “Find a Parcel” and other popular maps & apps.

What is GIS?

The Courier asked ChatGPT to explain GIS, then fact-checked the AI tool’s explanation against other sources.

This is what the AI provided:

“GIS, which stands for Geographic Information Systems, is a type of digital tool that helps users visualize, analyze, and understand patterns and relationships in spatial data. It’s like a high-tech version of a map.

“At its core, GIS is a software platform that combines spatial data (information about the physical location of things on the earth’s surface) with attribute data (information about those things). For example, a GIS might layer a map of a city (the spatial data) with information about population density, street names, and land use (the attribute data).

“GIS is used by a wide range of industries for a variety of purposes, such as tracking disease outbreaks by the health sector, land use planning by urban planners, and assessing the environmental impact of construction projects by environmental scientists.”

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 766,802 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 766,149 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 766149 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 688078 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 5.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.7% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.3% Female persons, percent 51.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 29.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.5% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 50.2% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 40562 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 15.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) 311450 Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 65.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $273,900 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,672 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $474 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,264 Building permits, 2021 3247 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 283359 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.63 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 84.6% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 20.5% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.2% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 93.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 92.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 48.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 69.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 64.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 2056579 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 5569500 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1536858 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 18543691 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $24,615 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 31.2 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $80,830 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $41,480 Persons in poverty, percent 9.2% Businesses Total employer establishments, 2020 21492 Total employment, 2020 358927 Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) 21780372 Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 -0.3% Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 86497 All employer firms, Reference year 2017 17066 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 10386 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3537 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3058 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 12177 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1204 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 13909 Geography Population per square mile, 2020 2254.8 Population per square mile, 2010 2026.4 Land area in square miles, 2020 339.78 Land area in square miles, 2010 339.55