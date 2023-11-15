Hot Topics

Want to learn about mapping in the digital age? Come to GIS Day at Cobb’s Sewell Mill Library

TOPICS:
national wind chill map for the U.S. showing Georgia with a 24-hour low of 13 degree wind chill

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 15, 2023

Are you interested in learning more about maps and mapping in the digital age?  Are you curious about what people mean when they use the initials GIS?

Cobb’s GIS department posted the following information about the GIS Day at the Sewell Mill Library:

“Join us on Friday, November 17th at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center to meet staff and learn about maps and GIS.

“We will have games, door prizes, presentations, refreshments and lots of MAPPY things!”

Advertisement
PRESENTATION SCHEDULE
TimePresenterTopic
11amKatie Horning &         Val Munoz de CoteGoing Indoors at Cobb.  Using GIS for creating digital floor plans of Cobb County buildings to support asset management and public safety. 
12pmJennifer LanaWhat exactly is Cobb’s “Addressing database”, and why is it so important.   Learn about Cobb County’s Addressing standards and the implementation of a new Cobb Address Management (CAM) technology solution.
1pmDom Maldonado,   Salwa Budiman,     Jalen Parham,   Desiree Bethelmie,   Saydarah Smith,     Simin BudhwaniStudent Presentations: City of East Point & GA State University. Fort-Blox: Monetizing Gamified Digital Twins.
2pmJennifer LanaLearn the basics of GIS and how to navigate the county GIS web-page to get information.  We will explore the “MY Neighborhood”, “Zoning”, “Find a Parcel” and other popular maps & apps.

What is GIS?

The Courier asked ChatGPT to explain GIS, then fact-checked the AI tool’s explanation against other sources.

This is what the AI provided:

“GIS, which stands for Geographic Information Systems, is a type of digital tool that helps users visualize, analyze, and understand patterns and relationships in spatial data. It’s like a high-tech version of a map.

“At its core, GIS is a software platform that combines spatial data (information about the physical location of things on the earth’s surface) with attribute data (information about those things). For example, a GIS might layer a map of a city (the spatial data) with information about population density, street names, and land use (the attribute data).

“GIS is used by a wide range of industries for a variety of purposes, such as tracking disease outbreaks by the health sector, land use planning by urban planners, and assessing the environmental impact of construction projects by environmental scientists.”

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

ChairwomanLisa Cupid
District 1 CommissionerKeli Gambrill
District 2 CommissionerJerica Richardson
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)766,802
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)766,149
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 2020766149
Population, Census, April 1, 2010688078
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.3%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)29.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent2.8%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent50.2%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-202040562
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202015.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)311450
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202065.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$273,900
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,672
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$474
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,264
Building permits, 20213247
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-2020283359
Persons per household, 2016-20202.63
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202084.6%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202020.5%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202093.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202092.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202048.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202069.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202064.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2056579
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)5569500
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1536858
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)18543691
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$24,615
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202031.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$80,830
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$41,480
Persons in poverty, percent9.2%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 202021492
Total employment, 2020358927
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)21780372
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020-0.3%
Total nonemployer establishments, 201986497
All employer firms, Reference year 201717066
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 201710386
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173537
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173058
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201712177
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171204
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201713909
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202254.8
Population per square mile, 20102026.4
Land area in square miles, 2020339.78
Land area in square miles, 2010339.55
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles