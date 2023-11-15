Want to learn about mapping in the digital age? Come to GIS Day at Cobb’s Sewell Mill Library

Are you interested in learning more about maps and mapping in the digital age? Are you curious about what people mean when they use the initials GIS?
Cobb’s GIS department posted the following information about the GIS Day at the Sewell Mill Library:
“Join us on Friday, November 17th at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center to meet staff and learn about maps and GIS.
“We will have games, door prizes, presentations, refreshments and lots of MAPPY things!”
|PRESENTATION SCHEDULE
|Time
|Presenter
|Topic
|11am
|Katie Horning & Val Munoz de Cote
|Going Indoors at Cobb. Using GIS for creating digital floor plans of Cobb County buildings to support asset management and public safety.
|12pm
|Jennifer Lana
|What exactly is Cobb’s “Addressing database”, and why is it so important. Learn about Cobb County’s Addressing standards and the implementation of a new Cobb Address Management (CAM) technology solution.
|1pm
|Dom Maldonado, Salwa Budiman, Jalen Parham, Desiree Bethelmie, Saydarah Smith, Simin Budhwani
|Student Presentations: City of East Point & GA State University. Fort-Blox: Monetizing Gamified Digital Twins.
|2pm
|Jennifer Lana
|Learn the basics of GIS and how to navigate the county GIS web-page to get information. We will explore the “MY Neighborhood”, “Zoning”, “Find a Parcel” and other popular maps & apps.
What is GIS?
The Courier asked ChatGPT to explain GIS, then fact-checked the AI tool’s explanation against other sources.
This is what the AI provided:
“GIS, which stands for Geographic Information Systems, is a type of digital tool that helps users visualize, analyze, and understand patterns and relationships in spatial data. It’s like a high-tech version of a map.
“At its core, GIS is a software platform that combines spatial data (information about the physical location of things on the earth’s surface) with attribute data (information about those things). For example, a GIS might layer a map of a city (the spatial data) with information about population density, street names, and land use (the attribute data).
“GIS is used by a wide range of industries for a variety of purposes, such as tracking disease outbreaks by the health sector, land use planning by urban planners, and assessing the environmental impact of construction projects by environmental scientists.”
About Cobb County
Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.
The current board is:
|Chairwoman
|Lisa Cupid
|District 1 Commissioner
|Keli Gambrill
|District 2 Commissioner
|Jerica Richardson
|District 3 Commissioner
|JoAnn Birrell
|District 4 Commissioner
|Monique Sheffield
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|766,802
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|766,149
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|766149
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|688078
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.3%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|29.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.5%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.8%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|50.2%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|40562
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|15.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|311450
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|65.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$273,900
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,672
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$474
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,264
|Building permits, 2021
|3247
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|283359
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.63
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|84.6%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|20.5%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|93.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|92.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|48.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|69.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|64.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2056579
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|5569500
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1536858
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|18543691
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$24,615
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|31.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$80,830
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$41,480
|Persons in poverty, percent
|9.2%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|21492
|Total employment, 2020
|358927
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|21780372
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|-0.3%
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|86497
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|17066
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|10386
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3537
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3058
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|12177
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1204
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|13909
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2254.8
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2026.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|339.78
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|339.55