Public hearing on City of Mableton spending plan this Thursday, November 9

The Mableton mayor and city council will get public input on the city’s proposed spending plan in a hearing this Thursday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

Mayor Michael Owens wrote the following bullet point description of the spending plan in an email to the city council provided to the Courier:

This spending plan will cover Dec 1. 2023 – June 30, 2024. We have attempted to provide the best possible plan of revenue and expenses given our very limited view of actuals as a new city.

This plan strongly considers an organic growth plan for the city and it’s departments and services versus a forced growth model utilizing infused funding from loans or property taxes.

The plan includes three (3) code enforcement officers and two (2) building/permit inspectors in addition to the various other roles denoted in our proposed compensation schedule.

The plan includes $200k+ in funds set aside for our Comprehensive Plan which will have a total cost of $350 – 500K.

The plan includes some funds for contingency workers and professional services that could provide us the opportunity to bring in specialists to assist as necessary with city operations or strategy.

The plan includes all of the hardware, software, and computing items that we will need to support the duration of the spending plan and beyond.

The plan assumes that the city will not purchase fleet vehicles for the city and instead will provide mileage reimbursement for roles that are primarily travel-oriented.

The plan provides for an interim office space of approx $3,000 square feet calculated at $28.00 /Sqft. There will also be buildout costs associated with this ($40k) and furniture ($25K – ballparked)

There is currently $709,153.00 surplus in this budget. Frank will want to balance this out and there are several options that we have including hiring a company to help us accelerate the transition of services, as well as documenting SOPs and launching and funding our CABs.

The draft spending plan

Here is the spending plan broken into proposed revenue and proposed spending.

The copy below is missing a few margin notes explaining line items (in the interest of fitting the table on a computer or phone screen). If you would like to download a copy of the original Excel spreadsheet (with the margin notes intact) follow this link:

Proposed revenue

Proposed Recommended FY2024 REVENUE SOURCE Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan TAXES 0.00 0.00 LICENSES & PERMITS 0.00 0.00 INTER-GOVERMENTAL 0.00 0.00 GENERAL GOVERNMENT 0.00 0.00 FINES & FORFEITURES 0.00 0.00 INTEREST INCOME 2,700.00 2,700.00 HOTEL/MOTEL 100,000.00 100,000.00 RENTS & ROYALTIES 0.00 0.00 INTER-FUND TRANSFERS 0.00 0.00 TOTAL REVENUE 102,700.00 102,700.00 0.00 Proposed Recommended FY2024 TAXES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100.4.31.1190 REAL PROP-OTHER-CURRENT YEAR 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.1200 REAL PROPERTY-PRIOR YEAR 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.1310 PERS PROPERTY-MOTOR VEH-CUR 2,250,000.00 2,250,000.00 100-4.31.1315 MTR VEH TITLE AD VAL-TAVT 100-4.31.1316 AAVT-ALTERNATIVE AD VALOREM 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.1600 REAL ESTATE TRANSFER 30,000.00 30,000.00 100.4.31.1601 OTHER INTANGIBLE TAX 10,000.00 10,000.00 100.4.31.1700 FRANCHISE TAXES 400,000.00 400,000.00 100.4.31.3100 LOCAL OPTION SALES/USE TX 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.4201 ALCOHOL TAX 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.4202 3% CONSUMPTION TAX 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.6100 BUSINESS & OCCUPATION 350,000.00 350,000.00 100.4.31.6200 INSURANCE PREMIUM TAX 506,432.00 506,432.00 100.4.31.6300 FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.9110 PEN & INT-REAL 0.00 0.00 100.4.31.9400 PEN & INT-BUSINESS 100.00 100.00 TOTAL TAXES 3,546,532.00 3,546,532.00 0.00 Proposed Recommended FY2024 LICENSE & PERMITS Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100.4.32.1110 ALCOHOLIC BEV-BEER 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.0000 ENTERTAINMENT 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.1120 ALCOHOLIC BEV-WINE 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.1130 ALCOHOLIC BEV-LIQUOR 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.1135 INVESTIGATIVE COST 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.1220 GEN BUS LIC-INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.1900 OTHER (REGULATORY FEES) 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.2105 BUILDING PERMITS-COMMERCI 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.2106 BUILDING PERMITS-RESIDENT 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.2130 PLUMBING INSPECTION 40,000 40,000 100.4.32.2140 ELECTRICAL INSPECTION 10,000 10,000 100.4.32.2141 MECHANICAL PERMITS 10,000 10,000 100.4.32.2142 COMMERCIAL REVIEW FEES 5,000 5,000 100.4.32.2143 SUBDIVISION REVIEW FEES 2,500 2,500 100.4.32.2146 VARIANCE FEE 2,000 2,000 100.4.32.2148 DEMOLITION FEES 500 500 100.4.32.2149 EPD-LAND DISTURBANCE FEES 3,000 3,000 100.4.32.2160 HVAC PERMITS 20,000 20,000 100.4.32.2181 OCCUPATION LIC INSPECT 5,000 5,000 100.4.32.2182 REINSPECTION FEES 7,000 7,000 100.4.32.2183 PRELIMINARY PLAT REVIEW 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.2184 FINAL PLATS 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.2199 COMMUNITY DEV MISC FEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.32.2210 ZONING & LAND USE 30,000 30,000 100.4.32.2230 SIGN 10,000 10,000 100.4.32.2940 YARD SALE PERMITS 500 500 100.4.32.2991 Film/Motion Picture Permits 500 500 100.4.32.3201 FILM 0.00 0.00 TOTAL LICENSE & PERMITS 146,000.00 146,000.00 0.00 Proposed Recommended FY2024 INTERGOVERNMENTAL Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100.4.33.1110 FED AND STATE GRANT 0.00 0.00 100.4.33.3000 FED PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAX 0.00 0.00 100.4.33.4101 COVID 19 CARES ACT GRANT 0.00 0.00 100.433.4103 FIRE PREV & SAFETY GRANT 0.00 0.00 100.4.33.4110 POLICE GRANT 0.00 0.00 100.4.33.4111 WELLNESS REIMBURSEMENT 0.00 0.00 100.4.33.4113 GMA- SAFETY GRANT 10,000.00 10,000.00 100.4.33.4114 GMA- LIABILITY GRANT 10,000.00 10,000.00 100.433.4115 GRANTS NEW 10,000.00 10,000.00 100.4.33.4322 DOJ GRANT 4,000.00 4,000.00 100.4.33.4326 COBB CO- SDS DISTRIBUTION 0.00 0.00 100.4.33.4330 CDBG-SIDEWALK GRANT 0.00 0.00 100.433.6100 PUB SAF’TY 1ST RESPONDER SUPPLMY 0.00 0.00 100.4.33.8000 LCL GVV UNT PAY IN LIEU 0.00 0.00 TOTAL INTERGOVERNMENTAL 34,000.00 34,000.00 0.00 GENERAL GOVERNMENT 100.4.34.1175 COURT – IT FEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.1334 ANNEXATIONS 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.1700 ADMIN FEES INCOME 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.1710 INFORMATION TECH-ALLOC 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.1900 OTHER FEES/INCOME 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.1910 OTHER-ELECTION QUALIFYING FEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.6900 OPEN RECORDS REQUEST FEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.9100 CEMETERY FEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.9400 FEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.9425 MISCELLANEOUS PROGRAMS FEES 0.00 0.00 TOTAL GENERAL GOVERNMENT 0.00 0.00 FINES & FORFEITURES 100.4.35.1170 COURT-MUNICIPAL 0.00 0.00 100.4.34.1175 COURT – IT FEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.35.1180 PROBATION RESTITUTION REF 0.00 0.00 TOTAL FINES & FORFEITURES 0.00 0.00 0.00 Proposed Recommended FY2024 INTEREST REVENUES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100.4.36.1000 INTEREST REVENUES 2,700.00 2,700.00 100.4.36.1000 INT-STABILIZATION RESERVE ACCT 0.00 0.00 TOTAL INTEREST REVENUES 2,700.00 2,700.00 0.00 MISC REVENUES 100.4.37.1000 R. CLEMENTE/PROMOTION REV 0.00 0.00 100.4.37.1050 UNAPPROPRIATED FUND BALANCE 100000.00 100000.00 100.4.39.3500 Proceeds from Capital Leases 0.00 0.00 TOTAL MISC REVENUES 100000.00 100000.00 0.00 RENTS & ROYALTIES 100.4.38.1000 RENTS & ROYALTIES 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.3000 REIMB FOR DAMAGED PROPERT 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9001 BUSINESS COMMUNITY PROGRAM 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9010 RETURNED CHECK S – ADMINFEES 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9011 CD RETURNED CHECK FEE 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9030 CITY EVENTS REVENUE 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9090 MISCELLANEOUS 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9091 P/R TAX REFUND 100.4.38.9100 PARKING METER COLLECTIONS 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9920 DONATIONS & CONTRIBUTIONS 100-4.38.9920 DONATIONS & CONTRIBUTIONS 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9922 DONATIONS-FRIENDS OF MABLETON 0.00 0.00 100.4.38.9935 PROMOTIONAL REVENUES 0.00 0.00 TOTAL RENTS & ROYALTIES 0.00 0.00 0.00 INTERFUND TRANSFERS 100.4.39.1100 UNAPPROPRIATED NEW ASSETS 0.00 0.00 100.43.1120 TRANSFER-FUND 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.1125 OPERATING TRANSFER 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.1500 TRANSFER FROM HOTEL/MOTEL 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.1600 TRANSFER FROM DEBT FUND 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.2100 SALE OF GENERAL FIXED ASSETS 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.2200 GAIN/LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF ASSET 100.4.39.2200 GAIN/LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF ASSETS 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.2250 REIMBURSEMENTS 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.3500 CAPITAL LEASES 0.00 0.00 100.4.39.3501 OTHER REIMBURSEMENT 0.00 0.00 TOTAL INTERFUND TRANSFERS 0.00 0.00 0.00 TOTAL REVENUES 3,931,932.00 3,931,932.00 0.00

Proposed spending

GOVERNING BODY Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1110.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES (2 Admin Asssitants) 77,653.33 77,653.33 100-5.1110.51.1150 MAYOR AND COUNCIL 112,500.00 112,500.00 100-5.1110.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 60,717.00 60,717.00 100-5.1110.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 289.00 289.00 100-5.1110.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 4,814.51 4,814.51 100-5.1110.51.2300 MEDICARE PAYABLE 1,125.97 1,125.97 100-5.1110.51.2400 RETIREMENT 8,541.87 8,541.87 100-5.1110.51.2700 WORKER’S COMPENSATION 3,059.00 3,059.00 0.00 0.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 268,700.68 268,700.68 0.00 PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 100-5.1110.52.1000 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 10,000.00 10,000.00 100-5.1110.52.3400 PRINTING AND BINDING 12,000.00 12,000.00 100-5.1110.52.3210 CELL PHONES 2,240.00 2,240.00 100-5.1110.52.3500 DISCRETIONARY SPENDING 26,000.00 26,000.00 100-5.1110.52.3600 DUES AND FEES 30,000.00 30,000.00 100-5.1110.52.3601 COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING 10,000.00 10,000.00 100-5.1110.52.3700 EDUCATION & TRAINING 15,450.00 15,450.00 100-5.1110.52.3850 COMMISSIONS, AUTHORITIES AND BOARDS 12,000.00 12,000.00 100-5.1110.52.3970 POSTAGE 15,000.00 15,000.00 100-5.1110.52.4965 OTHER EXPENSES 12,250.00 12,250.00 100-5.1110.52.4970 MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS 10,000.00 10,000.00 TOTAL PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 154,940.00 154,940.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1110.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 5,000.00 5,000.00 100-5.1110.53.1300 MEALS 4,000.00 4,000.00 100-5.1110.53.1795 MISCELLANEOUS 1,000.00 1,000.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 10,000.00 10,000.00 TOTAL GOVERNING BODY 433,640.68 433,640.68 0.00 CITY ADMINISTRATOR Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1300.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES (PUS COMM DIRECTOR) 132,981.33 132,981.33 100-5.1300.51.1101 BONUS IF ANY 0.00 0.00 100-5130051.1160 PART TIME EMPLOYEES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.51.1300 OVERTIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 8,244.84 8,244.84 100-5.1300.51.2300 MEDICARE 1,928.23 1,928.23 100-5.1300.51.2400 RETIREMENT 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.51.2700 WORKERS COMP 1,435.50 1,435.50 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 144,589.91 144,589.91 0.00 PURCHASED/CONTRACT SVCS 100-5.1300.52.1200 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 25,000.00 25,000.00 100-5.1300.52.2210 AUTO REPAIRS & MAINT – – 100-5.1300.52.2250 OTHER EQPT REPAIR 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.52.3210 CELL PHONES 500.00 500.00 100-5.1300.52.3300 ADVERTISING 10,000.00 10,000.00 100-5.1300.52.3310 PUBLIC NOTICES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.52.3400 PRINTING & BINDING 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.52.3500 TRAVEL 2,000.00 2,000.00 100-5.1300.52.3600 DUES & FEES 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.1300.52.3700 EDUCATION & TRAINING 5,000.00 5,000.00 100-5.1300.52.3970 POSTAGE 500.00 500.00 100-5.1300.52.3980 GRANT EXPENDITURE (CONTRACTED SERVICES) 25,000.00 25,000.00 100-5.1300.52.3985 COMMUNITY OUTREACH 22,000.00 22,000.00 100-5.1300.52.3990 MABLETON BEAUTIFICATION PROGRAM 30,000.00 30,000.00 100-5.130052.3995 HOUSING REHABILITATION 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.52.9998 CONTINGENCY 0.00 0.00 TOTAL PURCHASED/CONTRACT SVCS 121,000.00 121,000.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1300.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,200.00 1,200.00 100-5.1300.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 220.00 220.00 100-5.1300.53.1270 GASOLINE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1300.53.1301 COMMUNITY MEETINGS/SESSIONS 800.00 800.00 100-5.1300.53.1400 BOOKS & PERIODICALS 500.00 500.00 100-5.1300.53.1600 SMALL EQUIPMENT 300.00 300.00 100-5.1300.53.1795 MISCELLANEOUS 1,200.00 1,200.00 100-5.1300.54.2300 FURNITURE AND FIXTURES 0.00 0.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 4,220.00 4,220.00 0.00 MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 100-5.1300.54.2300 FURNITURE AND FIXTURES 25,000.00 25,000.00 100-5.1300.54.2500 EQUIPMENT & UPLIFTS 40,000.00 40,000.00 100-5.1300.54.2599 CAPITAL (MUNICIPAL BUILDING RENT) 42,000.00 42,000.00 TOTAL MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 107,000.00 107,000 0.00 TOTAL CITY ADMINISTRATOR 376,809.91 376,809.91 0.00 CITY CLERK Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1330.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES 59,131.00 59,131.00 100-5.1330.51.1160 PART-TIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.51.1300 OVERTIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 3,666.12 3,666.12 100-5.1330.51.2300 MEDICARE 857.40 857.40 100-5.1330.51.2400 RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS 6,504.41 6,504.41 100-5.1330.51.2700 WORKER’S COMPENSATION 957.00 957.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 71,115.93 71,115.93 0.00 PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 100-5.1330.52.1230 LEGAL 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.52.1300 TECHNICAL SERVICES 32,000.00 32,000.00 100-5.1330.52.3210 POSTAGE AND SHIPPING 500.00 500.00 100-5.1330.52.2250 OTHER EQUIPMENT REPAIRS AND M 5,000.00 5,000.00 100.5.1330.52.3100 INSURANCE (NON-EMPLOYEE) 1,000.00 1,000.00 100.5.1330.52.3300 ADVERTISING 5,000.00 5,000.00 100-5.1330.52.3210 CELL PHONES 800.00 800.00 100-5.1330.52.3310 PUBLIC NOTICES 4,000.00 4,000.00 100-5.1330.52.3320 PROMOTIONS 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.1330.52.3400 PRINTING AND BINDING 9,000.00 9,000.00 100-5.1330.52.3420 CODE UPDATE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.52.3500 TRAVEL 2,000.00 2,000.00 100-5.1330.52.3600 DUES AND FEES 500.00 500.00 100-5.1330.52.3700 EDUCATION AND TRAINING 1,050.00 1,050.00 100-5.1330.53.1100 SUPPLIES 500.00 500.00 100-5.1330.53.1101 UNIFORMS 150.00 150.00 100-5.1330.52.3970 POSTAGE 500.00 500.00 TOTAL PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 63,000.00 63,000.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1330.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.53.1270 UTILITIES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.53.1400 BOOKS AND PERIODICALS 300 300 100-5.1330.53.1600 SMALL EQUIPMENT 0.0 0.0 100-5.1330.53.1650 MISCELLANEOUS EXPENSES 4,000 4,000 100-5.1330.53.1729 OTHER EVENTS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.53.1790 ELECTION EXPENSE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.53.1795 MISCELLANEOUS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.54.2300 FURNITURE AND FIXTURES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1330.54.2500 EQUIPMENT 5,000.00 5,000.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 9,300.00 9,300.00 0.00 TOTAL CITY CLERK 143,415.93 143,415.93 0.00 FINANCE Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1512.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES 126,671 126,671 100-5.1512.51.1160 PART TIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.51.1300 OVERTIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 7,854 7,854 100-5.1512.51.2300 MEDICARE 1,837 1,837 100-5.1512.51.2400 RETIREMENT 13,933.76 13,933.76 100-5.1512.51.2600 UNEMPLOYMENT INS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.51.2700 WORKERS COMP 957 957 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 151,251.55 151,251.55 0.00 PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 100-5.1512.52.1000 PROPERTY TAX PMTS COBB COUNTY 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.52.1205 PRE EMPLOY DRUG SCREEN F 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.52.1220 AUDITS 50,000.00 50,000.00 100.5.1512.52.3100 INSURANCE (NON-EMPLOYEE) 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.52.3210 CELL PHONES 500.00 500.00 100.5.1512.52. TELEPHONE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1512.52.3400 PRINTING & BINDING 3,230.00 3,230.00 100-5.1512.52.3500 TRAVEL 3,390.00 3,390.00 100-5.1512.52.3600 DUES & FEES 1,100.00 1,100.00 100-5.1512.52.3700 EDUCATION & TRAINING 3,950.00 3,950.00 100-5.1512.52.3855 CONTRACTS & FEES 4,500.00 4,500.00 100-5.1512.52.3970 POSTAGE 4,520.00 4,520.00 TOTAL PURCHASED/CONTRACT SERV 71,190.00 71,190.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1512.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 6,000.00 6,000.00 100-5.1512.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 3,500.00 3,500.00 100-5.1512.53.1400 BOOKS & PERIODICALS 500.00 500.00 100-5.1512.53.1600 SMALL EQPT 900.00 900.00 100-5.1512.53.1795 MISCELLANEOUS – – TOTAL SUPPLIES 10,900.00 10,900.00 0.00 MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 100-5.1512.54.2500 EQUIPMENT – – 100-5.1512.54.2599 Capital Outlay 2,000.00 2,000.00 TOTAL MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 2,000.00 2,000.00 0.00 PAYMENTS TO OTHERS 100-5.1512.57.3010 BANK CHARGES 25,000.00 25,000.00 100-5.1512.57.3011 BANK CHARGES 6,200.00 6,200.00 100.5.1512.57.3017 UNRECONCILED ITEMS – – TOTAL PAYMENTS TO OTHERS 31,200.00 31,200.00 0.00 TOTAL FINANCE 266,541.55 266,541.55 0.00 LEGAL Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1530.51.1100 REGULAR SALARIES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.51.2300 MEDICARE PAYABLE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.51.2400 RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.51.2700 WORKER’S COMPENSATION 0.00 0.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 0.00 0.00 PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 100-5.1530.52.1230 LEGAL-SPECIALIZED SERVICES 500,960.00 500,960.00 100-5.1530.52.3210 CELL PHONES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.52.3400 PRINTING & BINDING 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.52.3500 TRAVEL 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.52.3600 DUES AND FEES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.52.3700 TRAINING 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.52.3710 TRAINING MATERIALS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.52.3970 POSTAGE 0.00 0.00 TOTAL PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 500,960.00 500,960.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1530.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.53.1400 BOOKS AND PERIODICALS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1530.53.1600 SMALL EQUIPMENT 0.00 0.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 0.00 0.00 TOTAL LEGAL 500,960.00 500,960.00 0.00 CODE ENFORCEMENT Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1532.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES 154,440.00 154,440.00 100-5.1532.51.1300 OVERTIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1532.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1532.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1532.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 9,575.28 9,575.28 100-5.1532.51.2300 MEDICARE PAYABLE 2,239.38 2,239.38 100-5.1532.51.2400 RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS 16,988.40 16,988.40 100-5.1532.51.2700 WORKER’S COMPENSATION 957.00 957.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 184,200.06 184,200.06 0.00 PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 100-5.1532.52.1205 PRE EMPLOY DRUG SCREEN C 200.00 200.00 100-5.1532.52.2210 AUTO/TRUCK-REPAIRS & MAINTAINANCE – – 100-5.1532.52.3210 CELL PHONES 2,340.00 2,340.00 100-5.1532.52.3500 TRAVEL 1,500.00 1,500.00 100-5.1532.52.3600 DUES & FEES 200.00 200.00 100-5.1532.52.3700 EDUCATION & TRAINING 1,500.00 1,500.00 100-5.1532.52.3710 TRAINING MATERIALS 600.00 600.00 100-5.1532.52.3855 CONTRACTS (BUSINESS LICENSE SERVICES) 80,000.00 80,000.00 100-5.1532.52.3970 POSTAGE 500.00 500.00 TOTAL PURCHASED/CONTRACT SERV 86,840.00 86,840.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1532.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 4,000.00 4,000.00 100-5.1532.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.1532.53.1270 ENERGY-GASOLINE/DIESEL 5,050.00 5,050.00 100-5.1532.53.1600 SMALL EQUIPMENT 300.00 300.00 100-5.1532.53.1785 UNIFORMS 2,500.00 2,500.00 100-5.1532.53.1795 MISCELLANEOUS 100.00 100.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 12,950.00 12,950.00 0.00 MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 100-5.1532.54.2200 VEHICLES 100-5.1532.54.2200 FURNITURE & FIXTURES 1,500.00 1,500.00 TOTAL MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 1,500.00 1,500.00 0.00 TOTAL CODE ENFORCEMENT 285,490.06 285,490.06 0.00 TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1535.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES 92,549.92 92,549.92 100-5.1535.51.1160 PART TIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.51.1300 OVERTIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.51.2110 LIFE INS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 5,738.09 5,738.09 100-5.1535.51.2300 MEDICARE 1,341.97 1,341.97 100-5.1535.51.2400 RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTION 10,180.49 10,180.49 100-5.1535.51.2700 WORKERS COMP 1,914.00 1,914.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 111,724.48 111,724.48 0.00 PURCHASED/CONTRACT SERV 100-5.1535.52.1301 TECHNICAL-SOFTWARE MAINT 3,900.00 3,900.00 100-5.1535.52.1302 TECHNICAL- HARDWARE MAIN 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.1303 PURCHASE OF SOFTWARE 5,000.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.2220 COMPUTER REPAIRS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.2250 OTHER EQPT REPAIR 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.3210 CELL PHONES 1,700.00 1,700.00 100-5.1535.52.3220 NETWORK/TELEPHONE 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.3500 TRAVEL 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.3600 DUES & FEES 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.1535.52.3700 EDUCATION & TRAINING 3,000.00 3,000.00 100-5.1535.52.3851 COMPUTING & SECURITY SOFTWARE 35,000.00 35,000.00 100-5.1535.52.3852 CONTRACTED SERV 40,000.00 40,000.00 100-5.1535.52.3853 CONTRACTED SERVICES-AT&T 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.3854 CONTRACTED SERVICES-PAYROLL 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.3855 CONTRACTS & FEES 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.52.3856 CONTRACTED SERVICES-CITY FINANCE AND OPERATIONS SOFTWARE 200,000.00 200,000.00 TOTAL PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 289,600.00 284,600.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1535.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.1535.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 1,500.00 1,500.00 100-5.1535.53.1400 BOOKS & PERIODICALS 0.00 0.00 100-5.1535.53.1600 SMALL EQUIPMENT 2,000.00 2,000.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 4,500.00 4,500.00 0.00 MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 100-5.1535.54.2400 COMPUTING DEVICES 35,000 35,000 100-5.1535.54.2401 0.00 100-5.1535.54.2599 CAPITAL OUTLAY 50,000 50,000 TOTAL MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 85,000 85,000 0.00 TOTAL IT 490,824 485,824 0.00 HUMAN RESOURCES Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.1540..51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES 73,723.50 73,723.50 100-5.1540..51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 48,278.00 48,278.00 100-5.1540..51.2105 Group Self Insurance 0.00 0.00 100-5.1540..51.2110 Life Insurance 0.00 0.00 100-5.1540..51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 4,570.86 4,570.86 100-5.1540..51.2300 MEDICARE 1,068.99 1,068.99 100-5.1540..51.2400 RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTION 8,109.59 8,109.59 100-5.1540..51.2700 WORKERS COMPENSATION 957.00 957.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 136,707.93 136,707.93 0.00 PURCHASED/CONTRACT SERV 100-5.1540.52.1205 PRE EMPLOYEE DRUG SCREENING – EMPLOYEES 5,000.00 5,000.00 100-5.1540..52.3210 CELL PHONES 800.00 800.00 100-5.1540..52.3300 ADVERTISING 7,000.00 7,000.00 100-5.1540..52.3310 PUBLIC NOTICE 250.00 250.00 100-5.1540..52.3500 TRAVEL 1,500.00 1,500.00 100-5.1540..52.3600 DUES AND FEES 500.00 500.00 100-5.1540..52.3700 EDUCATION AND TRAINING 5,000.00 5,000.00 100-5.1540..52.3855 CONTRACT AND FEES 10,000.00 10,000.00 100-5.1540..52.3970 POSTAGE 250.00 250.00 100-5.1540..52.5160 HEALTH AND WELLNESS 3,000.00 3,000.00 TOTAL PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 33,300.00 33,300.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.1540..53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 2000.00 2000.00 100-5.1540..53.1400 BOOKS AND PERIODICALS 200.00 200.00 100-5.1540..53.1729 OTHER EVENTS – EMPLOYEES 3000.00 3000.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 5200.00 5200.00 0.00 TOTAL HUMAN RESOURCES 175207.93 175207.93 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.7400.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES 108,805.67 108,805.67 100-5.7400.51.1160 PART TIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.51.1300 OVERTIME 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 6,745.95 6,745.95 100-5.7400.51.2300 MEDICARE PAYABLE 1,577.68 1,577.68 100-5.7400.51.2400 RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS 11,968.62 11,968.62 100-5.7400.51.2700 WORKER’S COMPENSATION 957.00 957.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 130,054.92 130,054.92 0.00 PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 100-5.7400.52.1110 ADVISORY BOARD FEES 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.7400.52.1200 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 4,000.00 4,000.00 100-5.7400.52.1205 PRE EMPLOY DRUG SCREEN 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.52.1250 ENGINEERING 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.52.2210 AUTO/TRUCK-REPAIRS & MAI 100-5.7400.52.3210 CELL PHONES 1,400.00 1,400.00 100-5.7400.52.3220 TELEPHONE 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.52.3310 PUBLIC NOTICES 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.52.3400 PRINTING & BINDING 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.7400.52.3500 TRAVEL 5,000.00 5,000.00 100-5.7400.52.3600 DUES & FEES 500.00 500.00 100-5.7400.52.3700 EDUCATION & TRAINING 800.00 800.00 100-5.7400.52.3850 CONTRACT LABOR 60,000.00 60,000.00 100-5.7400.52.3855 CONTRACTS AND FEES 203,000.00 203,000.00 100-5.7400.52.3970 POSTAGE 300.00 300.00 TOTAL PURCHASED/CONTRACT SERV 277,000.00 277,000.00 0.00 SUPPLIES 100-5.7400.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 500.00 500.00 100-5.7400.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 600.00 600.00 100-5.7400.53.1270 ENERGY-GASOLINE/DIESEL 100-5.7400.53.1400 BOOKS & PERIODICALS 0.00 0.00 100-5.7400.53.1600 SMALL EQUIPMENT 300.00 300.00 100-5.7400.53.1785 UNIFORMS 500.00 500.00 100.5.7400.53.1795 MISCELLANEOUS 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.7400.53.3855 CONTRACT AND FEES 2,500.00 2,500.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 5,400.00 5,400.00 0.00 MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 100-5.7400.54.2300 FURNITURE & FIXTURES 1500.00 1500.00 100-5.7400.54.2500 EQUIPMENT 0.00 0.00 100-5.7550.57.2001 MISCELLANEOUS 0.00 0.00 TOTAL MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 1,500.00 1,500.00 0.00 TOTAL COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT 413,954.92 413,954.92 0.00 BUILDING/INSPECTIONS Proposed Recommended FY2024 PERSONAL SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.7450.51.1100 REGULAR EMPLOYEES 91,900.00 91,900.00 100-5.7450.51.1300 OVERTIME 10,000.00 10,000.00 100-5.7450.51.2100 GROUP INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.51.2110 LIFE INSURANCE 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.51.2200 SOCIAL SEC (FICA) CONTRIB 5,697.80 5,697.80 100-5.7450.51.2300 MEDICARE PAYABLE 1,332.55 1,332.55 100-5.7450.51.2400 RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS 10,109.00 10,109.00 100-5.7450.51.2700 WORKER’S COMPENSATION 1,914.00 1,914.00 TOTAL PERSONAL SERVICES 120,953.35 120,953.35 0.00 PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 100-5.7450.52.1205 PRE EMPLOYMENT DRUG SCREEN 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.52.1230 LEGAL 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.52.1300 TECHNICAL SERVICES 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.52.2210 AUTO/TRUCK-REPAIRS & MAINTAINANCE 100-5.7450.52.3210 CELL PHONES 1,600.00 1,600.00 100-5.7450.52.3220 TELEPHONE 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.52.3310 PUBLIC NOTICES 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.52.3400 PRINTING & BINDING 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.7450.52.3500 TRAVEL 1,500.00 1,500.00 100-5.7450.52.3600 DUES & FEES 1,000.00 1,000.00 100-5.7450.52.3700 EDUCATION & TRAINING 2,000.00 2,000.00 100-5.7450.52.3850 CONTRACT LABOR 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.52.3855 CONTRACTS AND FEES 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.52.3970 POSTAGE 300.00 300.00 TOTAL PURCHASES/CONTRACT SERVICES 7,400.00 7,400.00 0.00 BUILDING/INSPECTIONS (continued) SUPPLIES 100-5.7450.53.1105 OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,400.00 1,400.00 100-5.7450.53.1160 OPERATING SUPPLIES 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.53.1250 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.53.1270 ENERGY-GASOLINE/DIESEL 3,680.00 3,680.00 100-5.7450.53.1400 BOOKS & PERIODICALS 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.53.1600 SMALL EQUIPMENT 0.00 0.00 100-5.7450.53.1785 UNIFORMS 5,000.00 5,000.00 100-5.7450.53.1795 MISCELLANEOUS 0.00 0.00 TOTAL SUPPLIES 10,080.00 10,080.00 0.00 MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 100-5.7450.54.2200 VEHICLES 100-5.7450.54.2300 FURNITURE & FIXTURES 2,500.00 2,500.00 TOTAL MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT 2,500.00 2,500.00 0.00 PAYMENTS TO OTHERS 100-5.7450.57.3010 BANK CHARGES 0.00 0.00 TOTAL PAYMENTS TO OTHERS 0.00 0.00 TOTAL BUILDING/INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT 140,933.35 140,933.35 0.00 Proposed Recommended FY2024 DEBT SERVICES Spending Plan Spending Plan Approved Spending Plan 100-5.8000.58.1100 PRINCIPAL & INTEREST-SERIES 2015 BONDS 0.00 0.00 100-5.8000.58.2200 INTEREST-CAPITAL LEASE (P&I) 0.00 0.00 100-5.8000.58.2201 INTEREST-CAPITAL LEASE (INTEREST – CISC) TOTAL DEBT SERVICE 0.00 0.00 TRANSFERS AND SALARY SAVINGS 100.5.9000.39.2201 TRANSFERS TO MABLETON (URA) 100.5.9000.39.2202 TRANSFERS TO SOLID WASTE 100.5900.39.2203 TRANSFERS TO IMPACT FEES FUND 100.5900.39.2207 TRANSFER – MABLETON BEAUTIFICATION 100+5.900.39.2210 OPERATING TRANSFER 100.5.9000.39.1710 SALARY VACANCY/SAVINGS TOTAL TRANSFERS AND SALARY SAVINGS 0.00 0.00 0.00 TOTAL EXPENDITURES 3,227,779 3,222,779 0.00 TOTAL REVENUES 3,931,932 3,931,932 0.00 REVENUE OVER/(UNDER) EXPENDITURES 709,153 0.00