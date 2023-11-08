Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, with a high near 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to gusty afternoon winds combined with ongoing dry conditions that will cause a fire danger that is in effect through this evening for portions of north Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 p.m, then patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Veterans Day

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 8, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 83 in 1986 47 in 1976 Min Temperature M 46 68 in 1986 25 in 1976 Avg Temperature M 56.3 75.5 in 1986 36.0 in 1976 Precipitation M 0.14 1.77 in 1888 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1941 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 9 29 in 1976 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 11 in 1986 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.3 67.6 78.3 in 2022 53.0 in 1951 Avg Min Temperature 42.6 47.3 60.3 in 2022 30.3 in 1976 Avg Temperature 55.9 57.5 69.3 in 2022 43.3 in 1954 Total Precipitation 0.00 1.04 6.74 in 2015 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 63 66 172 in 1954 1 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) 2 6 37 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.6 75.7 78.1 in 2016 67.4 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.8 56.5 59.3 in 2019 49.8 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.2 66.1 68.7 in 2019 58.6 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 42.92 62.27 in 1929 2.00 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 131 170 453 in 1976 36 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2215 2044 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-07

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-07

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-07

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-07

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”