Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre to present The Nutcracker

Marietta-based Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre (GMDT) will feature a performance of Tchaïkovsky’s The Nutcracker, an evergreen Christmas favorite on November 24-26 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta.
Tickets start at $22.50 and are available at https://georgiametrodance.org/tickets
GMDT is housed in the Georgia Dance Conservatory on Marietta Square.
The GMDT website describes the mission of the organization as follows:
Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre educates, cultivates, and inspires young dancers to become the next generation of artists and leaders through rigorous dance training and diverse performance opportunities. Through a commitment to excellence and integrity, GMDT strives to positively impact the community with engaging performances that celebrate life through the transcendent power of the arts.
Here is the announcement for the event, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:
MARIETTA – November 2, 2023 – Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre (GMDT), housed in the studios of the Georgia Dance Conservatory, is again kicking off the holiday season with the timeless ballet The Nutcracker on November 24-26 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.
The 2023/24 GMDT company features talented dancers seven years-old to graduating high school seniors who train daily at Georgia Dance Conservatory (GDC) on the Marietta Square.
About GMDT’s The Nutcracker:
Visions of sugar plums, waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes all come to life in this captivating classic, GMDT’s The Nutcracker. The show will once again feature the brilliant sets, costumes, and special effects that spark awe and wonder alongside Tchaïkovsky’s glorious music. GMDT’s The Nutcracker also welcomes back professional dancers D Patton White as Godfather Drosselmeyer and Mother Ginger; Raul Peinado as Sugar Plum Cavalier; Alex Gonzaga as Firebird male and Snow King; Mary Rose Gibson as Mrs. Stahlbaum; and KSU student Jordan Rivers as Nutcracker Prince.
Dates: Friday, November 24th at 2:00PM & 7:30PM; Saturday, November 25th at 2:00PM & 7:30PM; Sunday, November 26th at 1:00PM & 5:00PM
Location: The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta
Tickets: Tickets start at $22.50 and are available through georgiametrodance.org/tickets
For more information, please visit georgiametrodance.org.
