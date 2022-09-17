Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre announces its 2022-2023 schedule

The Marietta-based Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre (GMDT) announced its 2022-2023 schedule.

GMDT is housed in the Georgia Dance Conservatory on Marietta Square.

The GMDT website describes the mission of the organization as follows:

Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre educates, cultivates, and inspires young dancers to become the next generation of artists and leaders through rigorous dance training and diverse performance opportunities. Through a commitment to excellence and integrity, GMDT strives to positively impact the community with engaging performances that celebrate life through the transcendent power of the arts.

Here is the schedule, reprinted verbatim from the City of Marietta website’s announcement of the event :

Imprint: GMDT’s Imprint showcases the point of view of the next generation, a perspective that is only enhanced as the sophomores, juniors and seniors organize, direct, produce, choreograph, market, manage wardrobe, as well as dance in this original production. Voices of student and professional choreographers will shine through different styles of dance including, jazz, ballet, and contemporary. Dancing for all to see, this next generation of artists are making their mark, their Imprint. Dates: Friday, September 23 and Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7:30PM Location: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta Tickets: Tickets start at $20 and are available beginning August 22 at georgiametrodance.org/tickets Fall Showcase Production Team: Directors: Gabriella Morris and Mary Peyton Tanner (juniors) Production Manager: Reese Galat (senior) Stage Manager: Kaitlyn Puckett (senior) Marketing/Sales: Lauren Houchins (senior) and Rebekah Ives (sophomore) Wardrobe: Paradise Hill (junior) and Betsy Raabe (sophomore) Student Choreographers: Mary Kate Atkins (sophomore), Gabriella Morris (junior), Maggi Ongtingco (junior), Amber Ryan (sophomore), Mary Peyton Tanner (junior), Kathryn Tillis (senior) Professional choreographers: Tori Hines, Gray Stoner, and Abbey Werner (all alumni of GMDT) “Participating as choreographers, directors, and members of the production team offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our student dancers,” explained Ashleigh Whitworth, artistic director for GMDT. “It allows them to learn the production from the inside out, and they come away with stronger leadership and creative skills, as well as a thorough understanding of what it truly takes to put on a production. We see them grow in confidence, not just as dancers, but as part of the next generation of artists.” The Nutcracker: Visions of sugar plums, waltzing flowers and dancing snowflakes all come to life in this captivating classic, GMDT’s The Nutcracker. The show will once again feature the brilliant sets, costumes, and special effects that spark awe and wonder alongside Tchaïkovsky’s timeless music. GMDT’s The Nutcracker also welcomes back professional dancers D Patton White as Godfather Drosselmeyer and Raul Peinado as Sugar Plum Cavalier. Rehearsals begin in September for the cast that will perform in six shows the weekend after Thanksgiving. Dates: Friday, November 25th at 2:00PM & 7:30PM; Saturday, November 26th at 2:00PM & 7:30PM; Sunday, November 27th at 1:00PM & 5:00PM Location: The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta Tickets: Tickets start at $20 and are available through georgiametrodance.org/tickets Peter Pan: New to the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in spring 2023 is GMDT’s season capstone production of Peter Pan. With whimsical choreography, imaginative costumes, and even dancers ‘flying’ on stage, this action-packed, family-friendly ballet will be directed and staged by GMDT Associate Artistic Director Gray Stoner, and sure to be a memorable event that audiences will never (ever) forget. Dates: Friday, March 24 at 7:30PM; Saturday, March 25 at 7:30PM; and Sunday, March 26 at 2:00PM Location: The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta Tickets: Tickets start at $20 and are available through georgiametrodance.org/tickets “I chose Peter Pan because the story brings out the inner child in all of us,” said Gray Stoner, associate artistic director for GMDT. “I want the audience to experience that magical feeling no matter their age, and I’m excited to bring this classic filled with so many wonderful characters to life.”

To see the complete announcement, follow this link to the City of Marietta website.

