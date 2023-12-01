Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, December 1, 2023

Cobb weather December 1: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 1, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday, December 1, 2023, with a high near 53 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be cloudy, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued, warning of possible localized flooding.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 53. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 57 by 3 a.m. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers. Low around 59. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 1, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5979 in 199133 in 1910
Min TemperatureM4165 in 199118 in 1964
Avg TemperatureM50.072.0 in 199128.5 in 1910
PrecipitationM0.121.61 in 20180.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.0T in 20200.0 in 2022
Snow DepthMT in 19740 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1536 in 19100 in 2015
CDD (base 65)M07 in 19910 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max TemperatureM59.479.0 in 199133.0 in 1910
Avg Min TemperatureM40.665.0 in 199118.0 in 1964
Avg TemperatureM50.072.0 in 199128.5 in 1910
Total PrecipitationM0.121.61 in 20180.00 in 2022
Total SnowfallM0.0T in 20200.0 in 2022
Max Snow DepthMT in 19740 in 2022
Total HDD (base 65)M1536 in 19100 in 2015
Total CDD (base 65)M07 in 19910 in 2022
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.774.877.3 in 201664.6 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.155.658.1 in 201948.0 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.465.267.6 in 201956.3 in 1878
Total Precipitation37.3645.9867.34 in 19487.35 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)01 in 19750 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)339455936 in 1976225 in 1985
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120492643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-30
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-30
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-30
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-30
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

