Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, December 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, with a high near 50 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to rain showers that will impact the northeastern Georgia mountains tonight.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 6, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 75 in 2013 25 in 1937 Min Temperature M 40 59 in 2013 14 in 1937 Avg Temperature M 49.0 67.0 in 2013 19.5 in 1937 Precipitation M 0.13 1.63 in 1936 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1992 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 16 45 in 1937 0 in 2013 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 2013 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.4 58.8 74.0 in 1998 37.7 in 1886 Avg Min Temperature 48.4 40.2 55.2 in 1922 24.3 in 1929 Avg Temperature 57.4 49.5 64.0 in 1998 32.3 in 1886 Total Precipitation 0.25 0.77 4.64 in 1905 0.00 in 2001 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1971 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 36 94 194 in 1886 8 in 1998 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.5 74.5 77.0 in 2016 63.7 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.9 55.3 57.9 in 2023 47.2 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.2 64.9 67.3 in 2019 55.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.61 46.63 67.86 in 1948 7.35 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1971 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 375 533 1053 in 1976 303 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2049 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”