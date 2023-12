Next public meetings for Cobb’s proposed Uniform Development codes begin December 6

Round 2 of the public meetings to get community engagement for the proposed Unified Development Code begins on December 6 with a meeting at the Windy Hill Community Center.

The Uniform Development Code is intended to make Cobb County’s ordinances regarding zoning and other development regulations consistent.

A Code Assessment Public Draft goes into a great deal of detail about the proposed changes to county code, plus an overview for why the Board of Commissioners and county staff thought it necessary to take on this project.

If you plan on attending one of the meetings, the web site https://www.cobbcountyudc.com has a great deal of information about the state of the project.

The web site give the following overview of the project:

“Cobb County’s development regulations were adopted in the 1970s to guide land use and development for a county of approximately 200,000 residents. Over the span of nearly 50 years, the regulations have been updated on an as-needed basis through a piecemeal approach, along with the Cobb County Development Standards.

“Because there has been no comprehensive review of the development regulations for decades, they are poorly organized, internally inconsistent, lack features of modern codes such as illustrations and an easy-to-understand structure, and thus fall short of adequately addressing the County’s growth challenges. In addition, they do not support the policies in the County’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which is also being updated in 2022.

“With nearly 800,000 residents and increased demand for housing, services, goods, industry, professional offices, education, recreational and lifestyle opportunities, the County is preparing a Unified Development Code (UDC) that will collect the development regulations scattered throughout the Code of Ordinances into a single, integrated, and easy-to-use document that best supports the county’s long-term plans to focus growth within identified activity centers while preserving the rural areas and existing residential neighborhoods that County residents treasure.”

Here is the upcoming meeting schedule:

Wednesday, December 6, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Windy Hill Community Center Thursday, December 7, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

North Cobb Regional Library Monday, December 11, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

BOC Meeting Room, 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta Tuesday, December 12, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

West Cobb Senior Center Tuesday, December 12, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Thompson Park Community Center Thursday, December 14, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Mountain View Community Center

