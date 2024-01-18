Cobb Chamber networking event coming Feb 8 to Live! at the Battery Atlanta

The Cobb Chamber will hold its first Business After Hours networking event of the year on Thursday, February 8, at Live! at the Battery Atlanta, located at 825 Battery Ave SE, Suite 600 Atlanta GA 30339. The venue is adjacent to Truist Park, the home ballfield of the Atlanta Braves.

… and why is networking important for a local business?

Networking is crucial for businesses for several reasons.

Firstly, it provides an avenue for building and nurturing valuable relationships with potential clients, partners, and industry peers. These connections can open doors to new opportunities, collaborations, and insights that might not have been otherwise accessible.

Additionally, networking allows businesses to stay updated on industry trends, market dynamics, and emerging technologies, helping them adapt and innovate.

Moreover, a strong network can be a source of support and advice during challenging times, whether seeking guidance on problem-solving or simply sharing experiences.

Ultimately, effective networking enhances a company’s visibility, credibility, and growth potential in an increasingly interconnected and competitive business landscape.

More about this month’s Business After Hours

This event in the Chamber’s seven-times-per-year networking series begins at 5:00 p.m. and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, The Mazloom Law Firm LLC and Host Sponsor, Live! at the Battery Atlanta.

Registration is open at http://tinyurl.com/fmxf8wtz.

For more information about Business After Hours, contact Jani Dix at jdix@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2335.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

