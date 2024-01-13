Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, January 13, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 13, 2024, with a high near 44 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 29 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 13, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 76 in 1932 21 in 1893 Min Temperature M 35 61 in 1972 4 in 1918 Avg Temperature M 44.5 68.5 in 1932 15.0 in 1918 Precipitation M 0.14 2.97 in 1892 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 1.8 in 1982 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 3 in 2011 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 21 50 in 1918 0 in 2017 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1932 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.8 53.6 66.8 in 2005 35.9 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 35.3 35.7 53.7 in 1880 19.8 in 2010 Avg Temperature 44.0 44.7 60.2 in 1880 28.5 in 1918 Total Precipitation 4.31 1.93 6.79 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 5.8 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 249 264 471 in 1918 60 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.8 53.6 66.8 in 2005 35.9 in 1918 Avg Min Temperature 35.3 35.7 53.7 in 1880 19.8 in 2010 Avg Temperature 44.0 44.7 60.2 in 1880 28.5 in 1918 Total Precipitation 4.31 1.93 6.79 in 1883 0.00 in 1902 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.8 5.9 in 2011 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1046 1255 2123 in 1977 850 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-12

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-12

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-12

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-12

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-12

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”