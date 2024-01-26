Driver seriously injured in collision on Baker Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating a collision that occurred on Baker Road north of Jiles Way on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at around 7:20 a.m. The intersection is in north Cobb north of Kennesaw and southeast of Acworth.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of omitting names of people involved in accidents that are still under investigation]

Investigators report that a maroon 2003 Mitsubishi Montero driven by a 34-year-old woman from Kennesaw was traveling north on Baker Road as a gold 2006 Toyota Sienna operated by a 23-year-old Acworth woman headed south on Baker Road. There were three passengers in the Toyota, all from Acworth.

For reasons unknown to investigators, the Mitsubishi driver turned into the Toyota’s path, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The occupants of the Toyota were also taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after reporting injuries.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is requested to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.