Flood warning for Sweetwater Creek in Cobb and Douglas counties extended past midnight

The flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for the parts of Sweetwater Creek in Cobb and Douglas counties that are in or near Austell has been extended until past midnight tonight.

What is in the Flood warning statement?

The following text is from the flood warning alert:

Flood Statement National Weather Service Peachtree City GA Advertisement 1113 AM EST Sat Jan 27 2024 …The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia… Sweetwater Creek near Austell affecting Douglas and Cobb Counties. For the Sweetwater Creek…including Powder Springs, Powder Springs, Powder Springs, Austell, Austell, Austell, Sweetwater Creek below Austell…Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EST. && GAC067-097-280415- /O.EXT.KFFC.FL.W.0075.000000T0000Z-240128T0504Z/ /AUSG1.1.ER.240126T0556Z.240127T0100Z.240127T2304Z.NO/ 1113 AM EST Sat Jan 27 2024 …FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT… * WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE…Sweetwater Creek near Austell. * WHEN…Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS…At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and fields upstream and downstream from the gage near the Interstate 20 bridge. Portions of a paintball playing field just downstream of the bridge and athletic fields in the Woodrow Wilson Park on Mount Vernon Road are flooded with one to two feet of water. A portion of Wren Circle in Douglas County…the County Iron Works and Sunlight Drive in Cobb County begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet and falling. – Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet tomorrow morning. – Flood stage is 10 feet. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

