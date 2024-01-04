Kennesaw’s annual Book Swap returns January 20

In a press release, the City of Kennesaw announced that its Parks & Recreation department will host its annual Book Swap event at the Ben Robertson Community Center on Saturday, January 20, from 8 to 11 a.m.
According to the press release:
Area residents interested in participating can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records January 18 and January 19, from noon to 8 p.m. and receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during “open swap” time on January 20. Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition. CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable. Magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content, unauthorized or illegal material will not be accepted.
Items will be organized into the following categories: Fiction, Children, Teen, Non-Fiction, DVDs and CDs/Vinyl. This swap is completely free; items cannot be purchased. Any remaining items left at the end of the swap will be donated.
Parks and Recreation also needs volunteers to help with the event. Help is needed with receiving, sorting, counting and bagging items.
Volunteers must be able to bend, stoop, stand and lift up to 20 pounds.
Interested people are invited to explore the list of volunteer opportunities and sign up for a volunteer shift on the registration website CivicRec. Please select “Volunteer Opportunities” to see a full list of volunteer opportunities for the annual Book Swap.
For additional information, please visit https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/bookswap/.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|11.8%
|Female persons, percent
|52.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|64.0%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|20.5%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|55.7%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2017-2021
|2,071
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021
|14.9%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021
|68.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021
|$225,500
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$1,600
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$434
|Median gross rent, 2017-2021
|$1,470
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2017-2021
|12,799
|Persons per household, 2017-2021
|2.57
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021
|82.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021
|21.8%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021
|97.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021
|95.8%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|44.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021
|5.9%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|70.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|67.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|188,701
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|142,150
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|99,548
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,186,810
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,676
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|31.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$73,977
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$37,608
|Persons in poverty, percent
|13.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,282
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|665
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|296
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|757
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|54
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|972
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,400.2
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.72
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192