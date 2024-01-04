Kennesaw enters 2024 with a new city council member

By Rebecca Gaunt

Madelyn Orochena took the oath of office and her seat Tuesday night as the new Post 1 Kennesaw City Council member, next to Tracey Viars, who was reelected to Post 2 in November.

Mayor Derek Easterling joined Viars for her swearing in by Chief Judge H. Luke Mayes. Orochena was accompanied by her husband and daughter as she was sworn in by state Rep. Lisa Campbell (D-Kennesaw).

Mayor Derek Easterling, Madelyn Orochena, Rep. Lisa Campbell, Tracey Viars Photo: Rebecca Gaunt

Outgoing council member Lynette Burnette, who served for one year following 2022’s seven-candidate special election to fill James “Doc” Eaton’s vacated seat, thanked Viars and council member Pat Ferris for mentoring her during her time on the Council.

Advertisement

Burnette and Orochena have faced off twice for the position, first in 2022, and then in the 2023 regular election. Orochena was incorrectly certified as the winner in 2022 until election officials discovered a memory card with 789 votes had not been uploaded on election night. A recount flipped the seat to Burnette. Orochena succeeded in taking the seat back from Burnette in her second run, with four candidates on the ballot.

Eaton resigned in protest after the city issued a business license to the new owner of Wildman’s Main Street Civil War shop following the death of longtime proprietor Dent Myers. The store is a source of contention for residents who are angered by its displays of a Klan robe and noose, Confederate flags on the storefront, and sign that says “White History Year.” Other business owners have also claimed it isn’t being held to the same standard when it comes to local ordinances. City manager Jeff Drobney denied those accusations.

Orochena has been vocal about her opposition to the shop. In September, she told the Courier, “The store has been a stain on our community for over 50 years and stands as an implicit threat of violence to many in our community. This blatant racism does not reflect the kind and compassionate Kennesaw that I know and love.”

Marjorie Lyon, who reopened the shop after Myers’ death, called Orochena’s stance a “continued personal vendetta” on the Facebook page for the shop last week after the Marietta Daily Journal ran a front page story about Orochena’s intention to try and close the store through legal action or code enforcement.

At the same meeting, Andrew Bramlett, a local historian, was officially appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission, a significant achievement given he just turned 18 a few days ago.

Andrew Bramlett with council member Antonio Jones. Photo: Rebecca Gaunt

Easterling called the appointment historic.

Bramlett served previously as an honorary member of the Cemetery Preservation Committee. His extensive involvement in the community includes serving as a tour guide at the city cemetery and Kennesaw Mountain, and volunteering at Kennesaw State University’s archive department and the Cobb County Genealogical Society.

Bramlett, who is currently taking classes at KSU, recently published collections of his regular presentations during city council public comment on Kennesaw history into two books called “Moments in Kennesaw History” and “More Moments in Kennesaw History.” Both are available on Amazon.

“I just want to say thank you so much for all the hard work you’ve been doing for the city,” Antonio Jones told Bramlett during his council member comments.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.