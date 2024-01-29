Suspect arrested in Riverside Parkway homicide

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, a suspect has been arrested and booked into custody in connection with a homicide that took place on the 1300 block of Riverside Parkway on January 26.

After responding to a call at around 1:28 pm, officers arrived at the scene to find Kenneth McGrew, 20, Austell, with gunshot wounds. The next of kin has been notified.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation. According to investigators, a 22-year-old Lithia Springs man became a suspect. Arrest warrants for felony murder were obtained and the suspect was taken into custody in Atlanta. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on January 27 and is charged with three felonies plus violation of probation.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.