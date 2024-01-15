Winter storm warning in effect for Cobb and region until Tue a.m.

Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia are under a winter storm warning for Monday, January 15 until Tuesday morning.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will continue

across portions of north and west today and into tonight. A

Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 AM Tuesday. Snow

accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to

one tenth of an inch are forecasted.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 AM Tuesday. A

light glaze of ice and trace amounts of snow are possible in the

Advisory area.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Dangerous cold conditions will surge across the region Tuesday

evening through Wednesday morning, leading to wind chills of -5 to

10 degrees. Temperatures will moderate somewhat on Thursday and

Friday; however, dangerous cold conditions are likely next

weekend.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

