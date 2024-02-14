Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with a high near 63 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to flood warnings that remain in effect for some rivers and streams across the area. Areas of frost are expected tonight.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Thursday

Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 14, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 77 in 1949 28 in 1905 Min Temperature M 39 59 in 1926 2 in 1905 Avg Temperature M 48.3 66.0 in 1926 15.0 in 1905 Precipitation M 0.16 2.26 in 1912 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2012 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1971 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 17 50 in 1905 0 in 1989 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1989 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.5 56.6 67.9 in 1957 33.1 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 44.1 37.4 52.3 in 1884 20.0 in 1917 Avg Temperature 52.8 47.0 59.5 in 1884 26.6 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.48 2.20 8.73 in 1881 0.03 in 1938 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 157 252 534 in 1895 78 in 1884 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 1957 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.9 54.8 64.0 in 1950 42.4 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 37.8 36.2 46.6 in 1950 21.5 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.8 45.5 55.3 in 1950 32.2 in 1977 Total Precipitation 9.91 6.79 17.77 in 1936 1.89 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.6 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1588 1869 3146 in 1977 1243 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 12 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-13

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-13

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-13

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”