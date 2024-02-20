Community Emergency Response Team training scheduled in Cobb County

Are you prepared to jump to the aid of your community in the case of a disaster?
The Cobb County Emergency Management Agency posted the following announcement about a great opportunity for emergency response training so that if a flood, fire, or any other emergency befalls your community, you can play a positive role.
Training has been scheduled for those interested in helping out the Cobb County community by joining our CERT program.
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program trains people to be better prepared to respond to community emergencies. When emergencies happen, CERT members can give critical support to first responders, provide immediate assistance to victims, and organize spontaneous volunteers at a disaster site. CERT members can also help with non-emergency projects that help improve the community’s safety. Limited seats are available!
Cobb County Emergency Operations Center
140 North Marietta Parkway
Marietta, GA 30060
Classes meet on Saturdays:
March 2, 9, and 16
April 6, 13, and 20
May 4, 11, and 18
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Classes meet each Saturday for a total of 3 sessions
- Students must attend all sessions to complete the program.
- Participants must be at least 16 years old.
If you would like to register for the program, please complete the E-Application https://seam.ly/uVtFkjos If you have questions, contact Bernard King at bernard.king@cobbcounty.org
, or at 770-499-4568.
What is CERT?
In an earlier conversation with the Courier, Bernard King, the Public Programs Coordinator with the Cobb County Emergency Management Agency said, “What is the number one threat we all face in the way of disasters? Fires. Wherever we live, work, worship, everywhere we go there could be a fire. How do you plan? How do you respond? How do you recover from that? If you make a plan, if you create an awareness about it, and you decide how you’re going to respond before it ever occurs, then you’ve worked it out a little bit in your brain, and your learning curve is not as big.”
