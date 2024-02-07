Powers Ferry Elementary School Terrific Kids awards

L to R: Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K members Jim Perry and Rosie Teague; Elayna Wilson, Principal of Powers Ferry Elementary School; Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K members Paul Smith, KCMGK President and member John Kone

The following news release was sent to us by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K:

Twenty-four Powers Ferry Elementary School students were presented with a “TERIFFIC KIDS” certificate on February 1st, 2024. Terrific Kids, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in showing “RESPECT” during the month of January.

Jim Perry, Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, explained, “Terrific Kids is a character-building program that recognizes students for modifying their behavior. The program encourages kids to become the best version of themselves. Kids determine what being terrific means to them, then develop their own goals and use peer mentoring to hold themselves accountable for the actions they take each week. When a participant achieves a goal, he or she is recognized for being a Terrific Kid”

Advertisement

Elayna Wilson, Principal of Powers Ferry ES, and Aimee Pieree of the Powers Ferry ES staff presided over the presentation. A brief party followed the ceremony whereby students who received a certificate received a scrumptious “good bag” filled with delicious snacks.

The presentation was held at 8 am to avoid interfering with students “rest of the day” activities. A great way to start the school day … a “Terrific Kids” certificate and morning snack. Congratulations to all of the Powers Ferry Elementary School “TERRIFIC KIDS”