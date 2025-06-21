Cobb Lions win honors at the Lions Clubs State Convention

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the Georgia Lions Clubs State Convention:

The Georgia Lions Clubs State Convention came to it’s pinnacle at the District Governor’s Dinner on Saturday night. Int’l Director Steven Middlemiss inspired us with his words of advice. We also honored our exceptional clubs and individuals with awards for going over and beyond to serve their communities. The awards started off with the Best Scrapbook (record keeping) Award which was bestowed on the South Cobb Lions Club. This was the beginning of many awards given to the Lions Clubs in Cobb County. There are 164 Lions Clubs in Georgia. The competition is tough. Below are the State Awards received by Cobb County Lions Clubs:

Vision-2nd Place South Cobb

District Awards-Appreciation Awards from each District Governor:

18-L-PDG Al Herandez, Lion Bela Csepi-they led our vision screening efforts in the Cobb County Elementary Schools where we screened 16,000 students for vision issues.

*This is the 4th most prestigious award that a Lion can be given.

Georgia Lions Lighthouse Ed Ressler Service Award-3rd Place South Cobb Lions Club

The Ervin Crumley Award is the top award that can be given at a Georgia State Convention for Lions career achievements over years of service. The following top Lions were recognized:

18-L ID Garner Andrews-This year, Lion Garner Andrews was inducted as an International Lions Board Of Director representing the US.

All of us Lions thanked the Multi District 18 Officers and the Douglas Lions who worked very hard to host this meeting in Dublin. The food and facilities were terrific.