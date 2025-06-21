Cobb animal services issues statement disputing “grossly exaggerated” social media post

Photo above from the Cobb Animal Services website

Cobb County Animal Services issued a statement on what they state are exaggerated numbers of pets euthanized at Cobb County’s Animal Shelter, contained in a social media post.

Here is the statement, copied verbatim from the Cobb County website:

We all know that not everything we read on social media is accurate. But a recent post has grossly exaggerated the number of pets being abandoned and euthanized at Cobb County’s Animal Shelter. Understandably, the post has sparked concern and led many residents to share it and contact members of the Board of Commissioners.

Let’s be clear: the numbers in that post are not accurate.

Cobb Animal Services publishes updated, transparent statistics about shelter intake and outcomes. You can review the data for yourself at: 🔗 cobbcounty.gov/animal-services/statistics

“Like shelters across the country, we are facing challenges related to overcrowding,” said Animal Services Director Steve Hammond. “The current economic climate has made it harder for some families to care for their pets, which has contributed to a high intake. But our staff’s goal is to find homes for every cat and dog that comes through our doors. We’ve offered adoption specials, taken our adoption trailer to local events, and partnered with rescue groups to improve outcomes.”

If you’re concerned about the situation at our shelter, there are positive ways to help:

✅ Visit our website at cobbcounty.gov/animal-services

✅ Sign up to volunteer at the shelter

at the shelter ✅ Donate food, supplies, or funds

food, supplies, or funds ✅ Click the “Adoption” tab to view animals available for adoption

Together, we can support the shelter, care for our community’s animals, and ensure the facts—not fear—guide our actions.