Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to open in The Battery Atlanta

By Mark Woolsey

The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park is about to gain a new tenant. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux throws open the doors Monday at 11 a.m., a restaurant employee told the Courier. She said that staff training was in full swing on Friday.

The grand opening will include the chance to meet former Atlanta Braves pitcher Peter Moylan and get an autographed Moylan baseball card, as well as live music and a shot at winning free meals and merch, according to The Battery’s website.

The restaurant and hangout will feature more than 50 TVs in a “bar-centric” space and encompass 3,600 square feet-around one-third the size of the traditional units of the 80-resturant chain, owner Port Royal Brands said in a January news release. It’s being billed as a prototype.

The Battery location will dish up Cajun-inspired bar fare, including such items as Fried Alligator, Bayou Pasta and Redfish Tacos. It’s located at 950 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 1204. The Bistreaux will be open every day at 11 a.m, closing at 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, midnight on Friday and 1 a.m. on Saturday.