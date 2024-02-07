Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, February 7, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 7, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, with a high near 59 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 35 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then showers likely. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 7, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5780 in 201931 in 1907
Min TemperatureM3762 in 20197 in 1895
Avg TemperatureM46.971.0 in 201919.0 in 1895
PrecipitationM0.152.45 in 19030.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.8 in 19680.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM1 in 19680 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1846 in 18950 in 2019
CDD (base 65)M06 in 20190 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.555.970.3 in 192735.6 in 1996
Avg Min Temperature40.736.852.3 in 195712.7 in 1917
Avg Temperature51.146.361.3 in 192725.7 in 1917
Total Precipitation0.581.105.66 in 19360.00 in 2000
Total Snowfall0.00.11.7 in 19800.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)82131274 in 191726 in 1927
Total CDD (base 65)006 in 20190 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature54.854.464.8 in 195039.8 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature36.035.846.4 in 195020.3 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.445.155.6 in 195030.1 in 1977
Total Precipitation7.015.6916.48 in 19361.61 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.58.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)151317482996 in 19771194 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2010 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-06
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-06
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-06
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-05
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles