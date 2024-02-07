Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, with a high near 59 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 35 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then showers likely. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 7, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 80 in 2019 31 in 1907 Min Temperature M 37 62 in 2019 7 in 1895 Avg Temperature M 46.9 71.0 in 2019 19.0 in 1895 Precipitation M 0.15 2.45 in 1903 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.8 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1968 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 18 46 in 1895 0 in 2019 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2019 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.5 55.9 70.3 in 1927 35.6 in 1996 Avg Min Temperature 40.7 36.8 52.3 in 1957 12.7 in 1917 Avg Temperature 51.1 46.3 61.3 in 1927 25.7 in 1917 Total Precipitation 0.58 1.10 5.66 in 1936 0.00 in 2000 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 1.7 in 1980 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 82 131 274 in 1917 26 in 1927 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 6 in 2019 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 54.8 54.4 64.8 in 1950 39.8 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 36.0 35.8 46.4 in 1950 20.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.4 45.1 55.6 in 1950 30.1 in 1977 Total Precipitation 7.01 5.69 16.48 in 1936 1.61 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.5 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1513 1748 2996 in 1977 1194 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 10 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”