Public meeting for comments on Cobb’s use of Community Development Block Grants

Cobb County will hold a required public review meeting for the county’s 2023 Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER). The meeting is on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060.

You can download and read the report by following this link.

There is also a 15-day public comment period from Wednesday, February 28 to Thursday, March 14, during which time comments may be directed in person to the Cobb County CDBG Program Office by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 192 Anderson Street, Suite 150, Marietta, GA 30060 or via email at publiccomments@cobbcountycdbg.com

This report will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) on or before March 31, 2024.

According to the county’s news release, “The CAPER provides annual information on program accomplishments in meeting performance outcome measures for the following grant programs: Community Development Block Grant [CDBG], Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)”

Community Development Block Grants and its related programs are an important funding source for local communities in their attempts to alleviate inequities in housing and economic opportunity.

About the Community Development Block Grant program

The Community Development Block grant program is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The HUD website describes the program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. The program was designed to reinforce several important values and principles of community development: CDBG’s flexibility empowers people and communities to design and implement strategies tailored to their own needs and priorities.

CDBG’s emphasis on consolidated planning expands and strengthens partnerships among all levels of government and the private sector in enhancing community development.

CDBG’s technical assistance activities and set-aside for grantees builds the capacity of these partners.