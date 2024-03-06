Chattahoochee River at South Cobb Drive rising and expected to exceed flood stage

The Chattahoochee River near South Cobb Drive in Cobb County is under a flood warning from the National Weather Service and is expected reach flood stage, forecast to continue through this afternoon. At 5 a.m. this morning, the level was already 19.3 feet and rising. The flood stage is 25 feet.

…The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia… Advertisement Chattahoochee River at GA 280 near Atlanta affecting Fulton and Cobb Counties. For the Chattahoochee River Basin…including Helen, Dahlonega, Cornelia, Buford, Buford, Suwanee, Suwanee, Chattahoochee River upstream McGinnis Ferry Rd, Norcross, Chattahoochee River above Roswell, Roswell, Powers Ferry & I285 Atlanta, Smyrna, Chattahoochee River below Morgan Falls Dam, Atlanta, Atlanta, Atlanta, Atlanta, Fairburn, Whitesburg, Fairplay, Whitesburg, Whitesburg, Franklin, Corinth, Hammett Rd below Hogansville, Franklin, West Point, Columbus, Union, Omaha…Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 530 PM EST. && GAC067-121-062230- /O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0142.240306T1642Z-240307T0229Z/ /CHAG1.1.ER.240306T1642Z.240306T1800Z.240306T2028Z.NO/ 528 AM EST Wed Mar 6 2024 …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE…Chattahoochee River at GA 280 near Atlanta. * WHEN…From this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS…At 24 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs of the woodlands and fields in the natural flood plain upstream and downstream from the gage on South Cobb Drive. The water level reaches the railroad tracks in the industrial area on both sides of the river near the bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 5:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 19.3 feet and rising. – Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 25.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. – Flood stage is 24 feet. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && LAT…LON 3383 8449 3382 8442 3372 8455 3376 8460

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

