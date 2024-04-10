Six people graduated from Cobb’s Drug Treatment Court

The Cobb County Drug Treatment Court announced that six new people have graduated from the program.

The Drug Treatment Court is one of the accountability courts administered by the Superior Court that provides an alternative to incarceration for non-violent offenders who are more effectively served by treatment and counseling than by punitive measures.

Here is the announcement, reprinted from the county website:

Cobb County Drug Treatment Court Celebrates Six Graduates Advertisement Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – Judges, elected officials, community members, court staff, attorneys, family members, and friends packed the Cobb Superior Court Ceremonial Courtroom to congratulate the six newest Cobb County Drug Treatment Court graduates. The graduates, staff, family, and friends shared moments of tears and laughter as they detailed their journey. The overriding theme was a sense of accomplishment, hope, and excitement for the next chapter of their lives. The Drug Treatment Court is an alternative to incarceration for individuals involved in the justice system with a substance use disorder. The 18-24-month program uses a combination of close supervision, individualized evidence-based treatment, and recovery support to hold offenders accountable for their actions and teach them to be productive members of the community. One of the graduates shared, “Drug court has changed my life because before the program, I did not think very much of the future. My only goal was to stay out of jail. Now, I feel like the sky is the limit. I have accomplished things that I have only dreamed of.” Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs presides over the Drug Treatment Court and the multi-disciplinary team administering the program. After the graduation ceremony, she reflected that “these graduates exemplify the need for and importance of an evidence-based recovery and treatment program in our criminal justice system. Our community should be proud of the commitment Cobb County has to helping those with substance use disorder transform their lives. Through the efforts of our dedicated team and with the continued support of our stakeholders, these six graduates are now sober, independent, and productive members of our society.” For more information about Cobb County Drug Treatment Court, including how to become involved or support the program, please contact Porsha Middlebrook, DTC Coordinator, at 770.528.1933 or porsha.middlebrook@cobbcounty.org.

About the Accountability Courts

Materials distributed by Cobb County Superior Court describe Cobb’s four accountability courts as follows:

“Cobb Superior Court has four such courts: Drug Treatment Court, which includes both regular and intermediate tracks; Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court; Mental Health Court; and Parental Accountability Court. Various county and state offices collaborate with the judges and staff in operating individual accountability courts.”

The purpose of the accountability court program is to provide an alternative to incarceration for individuals who need counseling and treatment rather than punishment.

Drug Treatment Court

The website for the Drug Treat Court describes the program and its two tracks as follows:

“Drug Treatment Court is an accountability court designed to manage individuals with substance addiction by providing an alternative to the traditional justice system.

“The Court Is designed to improve the health of our participants, not only by addressing the immediate symptoms of their addiction but also orienting participants to a new way of healthier living which can be continued for the rest of their life.

“The Cobb County Drug Treatment Court offers two programs.

“The regular track is an 18- to 24-month program, dealing with high-risk, high-need participants.

“The Intermediate track is a 12- to 18-month program for participants diagnosed with a mild to moderate substance use disorder and deemed a lower risk of re-offending. A risk-needs-responsivity assessment is completed to determine participant placement.”

Mental Health Court

The website for the Mental Health Court describes that court and its mission as follows:

“Mental Health Court is a 24 month minimum, voluntary, pre or post-plea, judicially supervised, treatment-based program for those individuals with a documented mental health diagnosis.

“The Cobb County Mental Health Court strives to improve mental health, promote self sufficiency, reduce recidivism, and offer cost effective alternatives to incarceration and hospitalization.

“A Mental Health Court represents an effort to increase effective cooperation between two systems that have traditionally not worked closely together – The Mental Health System and The Criminal Justice System.

“The program will hold participants accountable while assisting them in achieving long term stability, becoming successful family/community members, and remain law abiding citizens.”

Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court

The Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court website describes that court as follows:

“Cobb County Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court (VATC) seeks to divert eligible veteran defendants with substance dependency and/or mental illness that are charged with criminal offenses, to a specialized criminal court.

“The court substitutes a treatment problem solving model for traditional court processing.

“The veterans voluntarily participate in a judicially supervised treatment plan that a team of court staff, veteran health care professionals, veteran peer mentors, and health care professionals develop with the veteran.

“At regular status hearings, treatment plans and other conditions are periodically reviewed for appropriateness, incentives are offered to reward adherence to court conditions, and sanctions for non-adherence are handed down.”

Parental Accountability Court

The website for the Parental Accountability Court describes its purpose as follows:

“PAC seeks to address underlying issues that make it difficult for non-custodial parents to pay child support while providing judges with an alternative to incarceration in civil contempt cases.

“The program uses a team approach to meet participants’ needs as they become more accountable for supporting their children.

“Members of the Parental Accountability Court Team include the Judge, Special Assistant Attorney General (SAAG), Parental Accountability Court Coordinator (PAC-C) from the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS), Division of Child Support Services (DCSS), DCSS local Office Manager, and representative(s) from the Cobb County Community Services Board (CSB).”

For more detailed information about the accountability courts visit this link to the Superior Court’s Accountability Court website and explore the specific programs you are interested in learning about.