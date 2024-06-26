The Center for Family Resources’ 2023 Annual Report Reflects the Need for Housing Assistance in Cobb County

The Center for Family Resources submitted the following news release:

The Center for Family Resources (CFR) recently released its 2023 Annual Report, which outlines the not-for-profit’s continued commitment to homeless families and those at risk of homelessness in Cobb County. Serving more than 1,400 families through its homeless prevention and housing programs, food pantry and Employee Financial Assistance Program, The CFR remains committed to its 64-year history of providing much-needed services to Cobb County residents.

Highlights of the report include the average 1,160 phone calls received each month from people seeking services. In 2023, 19 percent of phone calls to The CFR were people seeking shelter and 51 percent were families seeking rental assistance.

“For the people reaching out to us, housing instability continues to be their greatest challenge,” says CEO Melanie Kagan. In 2023, The CFR served 52 families in short-term housing (108 children) and 61 families (219 children) in its permanent housing programs.

Kagan says food insecurity also continues to be a challenge for families in Cobb County. Last year, The CFR distributed more than 50,000 pounds of food, serving more than 1,000 children through its food pantry. In 2023, The CFR converted the food pantry to a Choice Pantry, which is set up like a grocery store and allows families to have the dignity of choosing from a variety of healthy food options. Looking forward, The CFR’s largest community food drive—Thanks for Giving—is once again ramping up for this fall.

“In 2023, our focus was to position The Center for Family Resources to better meet the needs of our community,” says CEO Melanie Kagan. “Too many children in our Cobb community face housing insecurity—living in motels, cars, friends’ or relatives’ houses—anywhere but a stable place to call home. These are more than statistics; they are a daily representation of a challenging reality for children and their families.”

The CFR’s 2023 annual report is available on The CFR website at www.thecfr.org.The CFR is funded through community engagement, grants and government contracts, with 23 percent of funds coming from fundraising events and in-kind donations. Individual and corporate donations, volunteers, and food donations are always needed. To donate or volunteer, please contact ChristalMcNair@thecfr.org.