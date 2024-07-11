Alumna sculptor creates captivating piece for Kennesaw State administration suite

Photo by Darnell Wilburn

[This article by Darius Goodman first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

A new owl has come to roost at Kennesaw State University. Its widely spread wings and extended talons grab the attention of visitors to the offices of President Kathy S. Schwaig and other top administrators.

The sculpture by College of the Arts alumna Mary Beck Pinkston permanently joins paintings and other art pieces from the Zuckerman Museum of Art’s collection that decorate the space outside the president’s office.

“We proudly showcase KSU artists in Kennesaw Hall for all of our guests and visitors,” Schwaig said. “For our welcome area, I envisioned a bold showpiece, something undeniably KSU that would greet each guest with a powerful symbol of Owl Nation. And I knew it had to be created by a KSU artist. It is a stunning addition.”

Geo Sipp, School of Art and Design director, said the project was commissioned by Schwaig through the Master Craftsman program. As a student Pinkston worked on two of the program’s commissions, a leaf bicycle rack in Smith-Gilbert Gardens and a memorial bench in Kennesaw. She was just the artist to tackle the president’s request, he said.

“I am exceptionally proud of Mary Beck and the work she created for the fifth-floor suite at Kennesaw Hall,” Sipp said. “As a graduate of KSU’s Sculpture program, she fulfilled every expectation I had.”

Pinkston, a 2021 graduate of KSU and now studio coordinator for the School of Art and Design, said it is an honor to know her art is on display in Kennesaw Hall, and she is happy to work at her alma mater.

“I did work for a few artists locally and considered working toward making art full-time, but when I saw the position open up at KSU I immediately knew I wanted to come back,” Pinkston said of her life after graduating.

With Kennesaw State’s mascot being the illustrious owl, Pinkston’s inspiration for the piece was tied to the bird, but she aimed for something unique.

“We wanted to keep it simple, so we decided to use sheet metal and created the owl using negative space. We ended up rolling out the wings and gave the talons some hook to make it more of a statement piece,” Pinkston said.

The sculpture is made from pliable mild steel that’s been plasma cut and then finished with a Japanese brown patina achieved through oxidation that accentuates the details in the work.

In looking at the sculpture, one person might see a powerful owl looking out toward Kennesaw Mountain, while another might perceive it as an owl coming to land at the home of the KSU Owls. Everyone will view the piece differently, and that’s what Pinkston wants people to do.

“When people view art, they’re going to perceive it in their own way,” she said. “They’re going to see what they need in that moment.”