Hope House cooling shelter in Cobb will be open for the hot upcoming week

Hope House, a project of MUST Ministries, will have its cooling shelters open during the expected elevated temperatures starting today, July 11, and continuing through July 18.

The shelters are open from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Clients will receive lunch and dinner before their departure. The Hope House shelter is at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

Bus vouchers are available at the following locations :

HOPE Family Resource Center

6108 Mableton Pkwy, Suite 116

Mableton, GA 30126

Family Life Restoration Center

6105 Mableton Pkwy

Mableton, GA 30126

——————————–

Expected temperatures

While there is no expectation at this time that the heat index will reach the 100s like last week, the actual temperature is expected to be in the 90s at least through next Tuesday.

Here is the current forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today

Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light north winds.

Friday

Sunny. Highs in the mid-90s. Light northeast winds.

Friday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Light northeast winds, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday

Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday

Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday

Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.