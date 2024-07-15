Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, July 15, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, July 15, 2024, with a high near 96 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that can be expected this afternoon, then diminishing this evening. The main threat will be locally heavy rainfall. Very warm and humid conditions will also result in peak heat index values ranging from 98 to 105 degrees across much of the area.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m and 5 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 103. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 15, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 1995 73 in 1930 Min Temperature M 72 79 in 1980 53 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 81.1 88.5 in 1995 65.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.16 1.58 in 1891 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1995 0 in 1967 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 93.1 89.9 97.1 in 1980 78.5 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 75.3 71.5 76.1 in 1980 64.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 84.2 80.7 86.6 in 1980 71.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 3.50 2.52 13.39 in 2005 T in 1980 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 273 235 329 in 1980 108 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.0 71.6 75.1 in 2012 65.2 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.8 52.0 55.5 in 1880 45.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.4 61.8 65.2 in 2012 55.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.22 28.25 46.45 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1178 919 1178 in 2024 508 in 1961

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 100 in 1995 73 in 1930 Min Temperature M 72 79 in 1980 53 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 81.1 88.5 in 1995 65.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.16 1.58 in 1891 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 24 in 1995 0 in 1967 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 93.1 89.9 97.1 in 1980 78.5 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 75.3 71.5 76.1 in 1980 64.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 84.2 80.7 86.6 in 1980 71.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 3.50 2.52 13.39 in 2005 T in 1980 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 273 235 329 in 1980 108 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.0 71.6 75.1 in 2012 65.2 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.8 52.0 55.5 in 1880 45.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.4 61.8 65.2 in 2012 55.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.22 28.25 46.45 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1178 919 1178 in 2024 508 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-14

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-14

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-14

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”