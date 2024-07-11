Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, July 11, 2024, with a high near 93 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 69 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Monday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 11, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 101 in 1980 73 in 1961 Min Temperature M 72 81 in 1879 58 in 1894 Avg Temperature M 80.9 90.0 in 1980 67.5 in 1961 Precipitation M 0.16 4.69 in 2005 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 25 in 1980 3 in 1961 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.4 89.7 96.6 in 2012 76.8 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 75.6 71.4 75.6 in 2024 63.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 84.0 80.5 85.3 in 1980 70.8 in 1892 Total Precipitation 3.50 1.87 13.01 in 2005 0.00 in 1879 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 193 171 227 in 1980 70 in 1940 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.6 71.2 74.9 in 2012 64.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.4 51.6 55.1 in 1880 44.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64.0 61.4 64.9 in 2012 55.3 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.22 27.60 46.25 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1098 855 1098 in 2024 459 in 1972

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-10

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-10

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-10

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”