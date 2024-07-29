Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 19 to July 25

The AI-generated image above was created using DALL-E from ChatGPT

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

WINGZ ON WHEELZ

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001291

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024

BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR

3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004056

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024

MARIETTA PERKS

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004437

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024

POPEYES

1101 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5285

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004465

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024

CHASKA

1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005088

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024

PIZZA HUT #39452

1075 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-1996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005121

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024

TP – 3RD BASE DUGOUT LOUNGE AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002772

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – TRUIST AND DELTA CLUB AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002776

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – MAIN KITCHEN AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002777

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – HANK AARON TERRACE BAR AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002645

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – SANDLOT SNACKS STAND 155 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002602

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – 1871 GRILLE STAND 239 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002648

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – TACO FACTORY STAND 151 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002378

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

JIM N NICK’S BBQ

4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18328

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3

2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5270

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – SMOKEY Q P329 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002795

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – SLUTTY VEGAN P145 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002808

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – FOX BROS P152 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002810

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – FOOD TRAILER AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002885

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

KSU CAFE – STINGERS

1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003007

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – CHOPHOUSE 2(CH2)/ FREDS AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003031

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

LUCKY DRAGON

3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004058

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

PUPUSA LINDA VISTA

941 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005217

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

WINGSPACE THE

5240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7180

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006269

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – EL JIMADOR BAR STAND 212 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006345

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – EL JIMADOR BAR STAND 232 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006346

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – JIM BEAM 60′ 6 BAR STAND 144 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006348

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

TP – THE SLICE STAND 112 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006358

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!TP – FRED’S P310 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE UNIT P310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006409

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!TP – LIT BAR STAND 311 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006410

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!TP – PAPI’S CUBAN P106 ST TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006446

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!TP – CHICK-FIL-A P131 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006448

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!TP – BEER GARDEN BITES P310 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006449

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!FIRE N SPICE

3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006451

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!CARMEN’S KITCHEN AND COCKTAILS

16 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1904

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006584

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!HUNGRY AF

2517 SPRING RD SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006598

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!COFFEE SNOBS

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 104 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006608

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

!!COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FNS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006615

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024

A DELIGHTFUL BITEFULL CATERING

2217 ROSWELL RD STE B1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002284

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

DAIRY QUEEN

5057 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000896

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #577

3521 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-897C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL

1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003478

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

DEV’S DONUTS

1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003839

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

POPEYES

3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004464

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

JOHNNY’S PIZZA

2970 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3861

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004643

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

GREEN COYOTE COBB

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005643

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

ANDERSON MILL CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING – FOOD

2130 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1806

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005687

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024

SUBWAY #11554

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5625

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024

PH’EAST – POKE BURRI

925 BATTERY AVE STE 1100, SPACE 1 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003994

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024

!!COLDSTONE CREAMERY

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005741

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024

MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006051

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024

ADANA TAVERNA

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006172

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001807

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024

OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA – RESTAURANT

2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002443

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024

OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA POOL KITCHEN, BAR & PANTRY

2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002937

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024

DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA

4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003183

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1007 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004291

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024

HOUSE OF LU III

1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004775

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024

DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA – BASE

4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005565

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024

