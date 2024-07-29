Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 19 to July 25

The AI-generated image above was created using DALL-E from ChatGPT
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
WINGZ ON WHEELZ
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001291
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024
BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR
- 3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004056
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024
MARIETTA PERKS
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004437
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024
POPEYES
- 1101 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5285
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004465
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024
CHASKA
- 1836 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-3344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005088
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024
PIZZA HUT #39452
- 1075 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE B MARIETTA, GA 30064-1996
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005121
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2024
TP – 3RD BASE DUGOUT LOUNGE AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002772
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – TRUIST AND DELTA CLUB AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002776
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – MAIN KITCHEN AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002777
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – HANK AARON TERRACE BAR AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002645
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – SANDLOT SNACKS STAND 155 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002602
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – 1871 GRILLE STAND 239 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002648
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – TACO FACTORY STAND 151 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002378
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
JIM N NICK’S BBQ
- 4574 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6991
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18328
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
WILLY’S MEXICANA GRILL #3
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5320
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5270
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – SMOKEY Q P329 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002795
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – SLUTTY VEGAN P145 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002808
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – FOX BROS P152 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002810
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – FOOD TRAILER AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002885
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
KSU CAFE – STINGERS
- 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003007
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – CHOPHOUSE 2(CH2)/ FREDS AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003031
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
LUCKY DRAGON
- 3750 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004058
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
PUPUSA LINDA VISTA
- 941 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005217
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
WINGSPACE THE
- 5240 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7180
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006269
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – EL JIMADOR BAR STAND 212 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006345
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – EL JIMADOR BAR STAND 232 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006346
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – JIM BEAM 60′ 6 BAR STAND 144 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006348
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
TP – THE SLICE STAND 112 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006358
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!TP – FRED’S P310 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE UNIT P310 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006409
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!TP – LIT BAR STAND 311 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006410
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!TP – PAPI’S CUBAN P106 ST TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006446
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!TP – CHICK-FIL-A P131 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006448
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!TP – BEER GARDEN BITES P310 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006449
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!FIRE N SPICE
- 3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006451
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!CARMEN’S KITCHEN AND COCKTAILS
- 16 ATLANTA ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1904
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006584
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!HUNGRY AF
- 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006598
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!COFFEE SNOBS
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 104 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006608
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
!!COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FNS FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE
- 3400 HIGHWAY 293 N KENNESAW, GA 30144-1072
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006615
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-24-2024
A DELIGHTFUL BITEFULL CATERING
- 2217 ROSWELL RD STE B1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002284
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
DAIRY QUEEN
- 5057 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000896
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #577
- 3521 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-3706
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-897C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
DAIRY QUEEN GRILL AND CHILL
- 1265 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003478
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
DEV’S DONUTS
- 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2115 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003839
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
POPEYES
- 3500 BAKER RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004464
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
JOHNNY’S PIZZA
- 2970 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3861
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004643
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
GREEN COYOTE COBB
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005643
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
ANDERSON MILL CENTER FOR NURSING & HEALING – FOOD
- 2130 ANDERSON MILL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1806
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005687
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-23-2024
SUBWAY #11554
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 211 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4866
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5625
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024
PH’EAST – POKE BURRI
- 925 BATTERY AVE STE 1100, SPACE 1 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003994
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024
!!COLDSTONE CREAMERY
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005741
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024
MEZZA LUNA PASTA & SEAFOOD
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2198 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006051
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024
ADANA TAVERNA
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006172
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-22-2024
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 3800 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-5863
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001807
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024
OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA – RESTAURANT
- 2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002443
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024
OMNI HOTEL AT THE BATTERY ATLANTA POOL KITCHEN, BAR & PANTRY
- 2625 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002937
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024
DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA
- 4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003183
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1007 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004291
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024
HOUSE OF LU III
- 1690 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004775
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024
DOGWOOD CATERING OF MARIETTA – BASE
- 4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 125 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005565
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024
JMZ
- 4400 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006244
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2024