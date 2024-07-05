Lion’s Club at Marietta July 4 parade + Sweetwater Mission food distribution

Barry Krebs sent the following reports and photos from two events. The first was the July 4 parade on Marietta Square, the second a food distribution

Lions from the Marietta, East Cobb, Atlanta Latino and South Cobb clubs along with our new District Governor, Wes Gifford, led the City of Marietta 4th Of July Parade handing out close to 6,000 flags to the attendees along the parade route. After we were finished, we got to enjoy the other floats, music, food and entertainment that were happening. Fortunately, the weather was overcast, and we did not get too hot. We appreciate the City Of Marietta for inviting us to participate in this terrific event.

(Click on images to enlarge … all images provided by Barry Krebs)

Sweetwater Mission Waverly Trailer Park food distribution

Sweetwater Mission hosted and supplied the groceries at the Friday morning food distribution at The Waverly Trailer Park located off Discovery Blvd. We got some great help from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority of the University of Kentucky who were in town for Atlanta Greek Picnic Weekend. They took time out of their social calendars to assist with this worthwhile project. We also had help from the First Christian Church Of Mableton and Lions Club who always do a great job in making our guests feel welcome and loved.

(Click on images to enlarge … all images provided by Barry Krebs)