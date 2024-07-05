Lockheed Martin Second Quarter conference call: July 23

Lockheed Martin announced its Second Quarter 2024 earnings results conference call for Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET.

James Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO, Jay Malave, CFO and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will discuss Second Quarter 2024 results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions.

The results will be published prior to the market opening on July 23, before the meeting.

The live webcast is in listen-only mode, and will be available at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor

The accompanying presentation slides and financial charts will be available on the same website prior to market opening.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available by following this link.

Lockheed Martin Third Quarter Dividend

In an earlier press release, Lockheed Martin announced a Third Quarter dividend of $3.15 per share. The dividend is payable on September 27, 2024, to holders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2024.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.