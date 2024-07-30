South Cobb Regional Library’s Summertime Shifts to Schooltime

Image created with elements from Canva Pro

By Kelly Johnson

With rain and humidity forecasted to start the 2024-2025 school year, beginning August 1st (for the county), South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is ready for the academic transition. The library touts a light schedule of events for August. The bulk of this schedule are staples for its calendar months that support the community, such as Project U First’s daily hygiene donation drive and classes for Computer Basics and Digital Literacy. SCRL has also planned some significant happenings for the last month of summer.

Amid a number of events scheduled for older kids and their release from school, making South Cobb Regional Library a chill after-school haven, parents (and adults in general) can also take advantage of those significant events that may interest them. After all, South Cobb Regional Library serves everyone.

Some of the significant events scheduled for August are:

CAREing Paws: Read to Koda , August 5 th , Monday at 3:30 PM. ( Sign up at the Children’s desk! Space is limited);

, August 5 , Monday at 3:30 PM. ( Space is limited); English Classes for Spanish Speakers , beginning August 17 th , Saturdays at 1:00 PM, thru to October 5 th . (Note: Purchase of the book “English for Everyone (Libro de Estudio, Nivel 1 Incial)” is required.);

, beginning August 17 , Saturdays at 1:00 PM, thru to October 5 . (Note: Purchase of the book “English for Everyone (Libro de Estudio, Nivel 1 Incial)” is required.); Lego Build , August 19 th , Monday, at 2:00 PM;

, August 19 , Monday, at 2:00 PM; Library Board of Trustees Meeting, August 26th, Monday at 6:30 PM.

Have a wonderful school year.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 1

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 11, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 12, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Move and Groove Series August 13, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time August 14, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime August 15, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



15:00 – 16:30 Computer Basics and Digital Literacy August 16, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 17, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



11:00 – 11:30 Saturday Storytime



13:00 – 14:00 Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 18, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 19, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along ‘

14:00 – 16:00 LEGO Build



17:00 – 18:00 South Cobb Move and Groove Series August 20, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time August 21, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime August 22, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 23, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 24, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 14:00 Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT August 25, 2024 Sunday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 26, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]



18:30 – 19:30 Library Board of Trustees Meeting August 27, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time August 28, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 29, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 30, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First August 31, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00 Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First



13:00 – 14:00 Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

This schedule compiled as of: 07/16/2024; 07/23/2024; 07/25/2024