South Cobb Regional Library’s Summertime Shifts to Schooltime

A child sits reading, surrounded by stacks of books

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 30, 2024

Image created with elements from Canva Pro

By Kelly Johnson

With rain and humidity forecasted to start the 2024-2025 school year, beginning August 1st (for the county), South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is ready for the academic transition. The library touts a light schedule of events for August. The bulk of this schedule are staples for its calendar months that support the community, such as Project U First’s daily hygiene donation drive and classes for Computer Basics and Digital Literacy. SCRL has also planned some significant happenings for the last month of summer.

Amid a number of events scheduled for older kids and their release from school, making South Cobb Regional Library a chill after-school haven, parents (and adults in general) can also take advantage of those significant events that may interest them. After all, South Cobb Regional Library serves everyone.

Some of the significant events scheduled for August are:

  • CAREing Paws: Read to Koda, August 5th, Monday at 3:30 PM. (Sign up at the Children’s desk! Space is limited);
  • English Classes for Spanish Speakers, beginning August 17th, Saturdays at 1:00 PM, thru to October 5th. (Note: Purchase of the book “English for Everyone (Libro de Estudio, Nivel 1 Incial)” is required.);
  • Lego Build, August 19th, Monday, at 2:00 PM;
  • Library Board of Trustees Meeting, August 26th, Monday at 6:30 PM.

Have a wonderful school year.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 01, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
August 02, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 03, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 04, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 05, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30CAREing Paws: Read to Koda


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
August 06, 2024Tuesday10:30 – 11:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
August 07, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party
August 08, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
August 09, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 10, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 11, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 12, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series
August 13, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
August 14, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
August 15, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
August 16, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 17, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


11:00 – 11:30Saturday Storytime


13:00 – 14:00Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 18, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 19, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along

14:00 – 16:00LEGO Build


17:00 – 18:00South Cobb Move and Groove Series
August 20, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
August 21, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
August 22, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 23, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 24, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 14:00Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

AUGUST 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
August 25, 2024Sunday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 26, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]


18:30 – 19:30Library Board of Trustees Meeting
August 27, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
August 28, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 29, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 30, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
August 31, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First


13:00 – 14:00Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

This schedule compiled as of: 07/16/2024; 07/23/2024; 07/25/2024

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

