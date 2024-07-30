South Cobb Regional Library’s Summertime Shifts to Schooltime

Image created with elements from Canva Pro
By Kelly Johnson
With rain and humidity forecasted to start the 2024-2025 school year, beginning August 1st (for the county), South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is ready for the academic transition. The library touts a light schedule of events for August. The bulk of this schedule are staples for its calendar months that support the community, such as Project U First’s daily hygiene donation drive and classes for Computer Basics and Digital Literacy. SCRL has also planned some significant happenings for the last month of summer.
Amid a number of events scheduled for older kids and their release from school, making South Cobb Regional Library a chill after-school haven, parents (and adults in general) can also take advantage of those significant events that may interest them. After all, South Cobb Regional Library serves everyone.
Some of the significant events scheduled for August are:
- CAREing Paws: Read to Koda, August 5th, Monday at 3:30 PM. (Sign up at the Children’s desk! Space is limited);
- English Classes for Spanish Speakers, beginning August 17th, Saturdays at 1:00 PM, thru to October 5th. (Note: Purchase of the book “English for Everyone (Libro de Estudio, Nivel 1 Incial)” is required.);
- Lego Build, August 19th, Monday, at 2:00 PM;
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting, August 26th, Monday at 6:30 PM.
Have a wonderful school year.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
AUGUST 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 01, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|August 02, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 03, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 04, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 05, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|CAREing Paws: Read to Koda
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|August 06, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:30 – 11:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|August 07, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|August 08, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|August 09, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 10, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
AUGUST 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 11, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 12, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|August 13, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|August 14, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|August 15, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics and Digital Literacy
|August 16, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 17, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Storytime
|13:00 – 14:00
|Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
AUGUST 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 18, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 19, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|‘
|14:00 – 16:00
|LEGO Build
|17:00 – 18:00
|South Cobb Move and Groove Series
|August 20, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|August 21, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|August 22, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 23, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 24, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 14:00
|Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
AUGUST 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|August 25, 2024
|Sunday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 26, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program]
|18:30 – 19:30
|Library Board of Trustees Meeting
|August 27, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|August 28, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 29, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 30, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|August 31, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Hygiene Donation Drive for Project U First
|13:00 – 14:00
|Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
This schedule compiled as of: 07/16/2024; 07/23/2024; 07/25/2024
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.