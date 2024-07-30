Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, with a high near 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected today, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds may occur, in addition to frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. A Heat Advisory is also in effect for portions of central and eastern Georgia from 11 a.m this morning to 8 p.m this evening due to hot temperatures and high humidity.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 104. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 30, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest

Max Temperature M 90 98 in 1986 68 in 1984

Min Temperature M 72 78 in 1896 59 in 2014

Avg Temperature M 81.2 87.0 in 1896 66.5 in 1984

Precipitation M 0.13 3.51 in 1887 0.00 in 2023

Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023

Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023

HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023

CDD (base 65) M 16 22 in 1986 2 in 1984

Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature 90.6 90.1 96.8 in 1993 82.6 in 1967

Avg Min Temperature 74.1 71.8 74.5 in 1980 65.4 in 1967

Avg Temperature 82.4 80.9 85.5 in 1993 74.0 in 1967

Total Precipitation 13.35 4.62 15.66 in 1994 0.56 in 1881

Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024

Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024

Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024

Total CDD (base 65) 513 478 622 in 1993 278 in 1967

Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest

Avg Max Temperature 75.0 72.9 76.5 in 2012 66.8 in 1895

Avg Min Temperature 56.1 53.4 56.7 in 2017 47.2 in 1940

Avg Temperature 65.6 63.2 66.6 in 2012 57.5 in 1940

Total Precipitation 42.07 30.35 47.07 in 1912 16.36 in 1986

Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024

Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024

Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024

Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1418 1162 1443 in 2012 702 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-29

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-29

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-29

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-29

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”