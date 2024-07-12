Woman killed after losing control of car on Barrett Parkway

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on Ernest Barrett Parkway at its intersection with Stilesboro Road early this morning, Friday, July 12, 2024, at about 4:55 a.m.

Investigators report that a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 20-year-old Kennesaw woman, was headed north on Ernest Barrett Parkway, west of Stilesboro Road.

For reasons unknown to investigators, the driver failed to maintain her travel lane, crossed over a raised concrete median, and collided with a utility pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes.

It is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.