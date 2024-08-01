Heat index of up to 110 across Georgia as heat advisory issued for most of the state

Image created by Cobb County Courier using Canva Pro

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of Georgia, including Cobb County, on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

A heat index of up to 110 is expected, and the advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What is in the heat advisory?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Madison, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

Including the cities of:

Abbeville, Alamo, Americus, Athens, Atlanta, Barnesville, Bremen, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cartersville, Carrollton, Cedartown, Chatsworth, Cochran, Columbus, Comer, Commerce, Conyers, Cordele, Crawford, Crawfordville, Cumming, Dalton, Dallas, Decatur, Douglasville, Dublin, East Point, Eastman, Eatonton, Ellaville, Fort Moore, Fort Oglethorpe, Fort Valley, Forsyth, Franklin, Gainesville, Gibson, Gray, Griffin, Hawkinsville, Homer, Jackson, Jasper, Jeffersonville, LaFayette, Lawrenceville, Louisville, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Manchester, Marietta, McRae, Milledgeville, Montezuma, Monticello, Monroe, Mount Vernon, Newnan, Peachtree City, Pine Mountain, Preston, Riverdale, Roberts, Rome, Sandersville, Soperton, Sparta, Stockbridge, Summerville, Swainsboro, Talbotton, Thomaston, Toomsboro, Trenton, Vidalia, Vienna, Warner Robins, Warrenton, Washington, Watkinsville, West Point, Winder, Woodstock, Wrightsville, Zebulon

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.