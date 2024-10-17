ADU, public art proposals considered at Kennesaw City Council work session

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons presented the Kennesaw City Council with the draft of a proposed ordinance to allow single-family residences to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and requested feedback at Monday’s work session.

The proposal allows for “granny pods” or separate dwellings for family members. Such units are particularly in demand for caregivers of aging and disabled family members. As currently proposed for Kennesaw, it does not allow for the properties to be leased out and requires the property owner to live in either the main home or the ADU.

Simmons clarified that he is still in talks with the Cobb County government regarding the details, and that he will return to the Council with more information in the future. The matter is not currently scheduled for a vote, but will return to the council at a later date for more discussion.

Some of the concerns still being considered by county and city officials include how ADUs could potentially affect appraisals and homestead exemptions.

Council members Madelyn Orochena and Tracey Viars both objected to the restriction on renting out either of the residences.

In the drafting of the ordinance, Simmons said he spoke with other jurisdictions with ADU ordinances, and public safety officials, including the fire marshall and tax assessor.

Simmons said he considered two major factors: the preservation of existing neighborhoods and public safety. Both the strain on existing infrastructure and the ability for emergency services to reach the ADU have to be considered.

An ADU is a habitable structure with a sleeping area, heating, electric and plumbing. Storage and work sheds are not considered ADUs because they are not intended for full-time living. HOAs would still have the ability to restrict the addition of such buildings in HOA-governed neighborhoods.

The following requirements were proposed, some of which reflect Cobb County regulations:

Must have a permanent foundation (no recreational vehicles)

Will not be considered a separate parcel for tax purposes and cannot be subdivided after construction

No lot can have more than one ADU or separate utility meter

Property owner must occupy either the primary dwelling or ADU

Maximum size is 900 square feet

“This is new ground for both the city and the county on how this is going to be categorized. I can’t answer questions about how it’s going to be appraised, how they’re going to look at it from a value standpoint,” Simmons said.

The proposed ordinance can be read in full on the city website City Council Work Session Meeting • Agendas & Minutes • CivicClerk.

Public art position

Simmons also proposed a staff position be added to the city manager’s office to review art applications and speed up the process. The new arts programming coordinator would also appoint a five-member advisory committee.

The change would dissolve the Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission. KACC was formed in 2013 when a downtown business wanted to install a mural on the wall and the city realized there was no established process for such a request. Though the commission is supposed to have seven members, it currently only has three active members.

Simmons said the process has been inefficient, especially the public notification process.

To meet the requirements of the ordinance, the process to get an art installation approved can take 30-45 days.

“When you look at dealing with schools, universities, and other educational entities, if they’re trying to get an art exhibit installed with students, that’s a semester,” he said.

Simmons suggested Vanita Keswani, the education and exhibits manager at Smith-Gilbert Gardens, for the coordinator position.

Feedback on the plan from the Council and mayor was positive, and Simmons was granted the go ahead on the plan.