Diane Jackson: the candidate in her own words

[The Cobb County Courier has extended an invitation to all candidates who are running for offices representing all or part of Cobb County. If you are a candidate and would like to submit an article about yourself, visit this link for the details]

By Diane Jackson

My name is Diane Jackson and I’m running for the Georgia House of Representatives District 42 (Smyrna) in Cobb County. To put it bluntly, I am the only candidate standing between the state and outright socialism. My one and only goal is to protect freedoms in this critical race for our voters.

I have lived in Smyrna for over 25 years and know this community well. During that time I have owned a small-business, worked for global communication firms and had the honor of serving as the Press Operations Officer for Ambassador Andrew Young during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

I will work to lower our taxes, lessen inflation, support law enforcement and the rights for parents to make the best choices in education for their children.

My hope is to reach Democrats, Republicans and Independents in Cobb County. In this crucial race, we need to step away from party lines and focus on what’s right for Smyrna and Georgia. If you read his words carefully, my opponent is supporting the radical ideas of failed socialist systems. The idea of using the government to enforce equality may sound enticing, but make no mistake, the policies my opponent is proposing go exactly opposite of everything that has made our country one of the strongest forces for freedom and democracy in the world.

History has shown us that socialism, when the state controls production and distribution, results in fewer choices for consumers. And as students of history can tell you, it is the socialist regimes that are more likely to become authoritarian, suppressing dissent and limiting personal freedoms in the name of achieving economic equality.

Clearly our community and our state are not perfect. We face challenges in many areas – including affordable housing and access to affordable healthcare. My answer to these public policy questions is to work within the framework of free markets and economic liberty to help all community members in real and tangible ways.

Economic freedom allows individuals to pursue their own business ideas, leading to greater innovation and a more dynamic economy. And while it is not perfect, economic freedom leads to consumer choice, fostering competition and driving businesses to improve quality and reduce prices. Competition and free markets are key to a healthy, vibrant, growing economy.

I believe we need less government intervention in our lives, not more. As any caring citizen would, I stand in favor of social support systems which are vital and necessary in any compassionate society. But we must not become dependent on the government to enforce economic equality.

Now is the time to decide what kind of community we want to live in. My opponent is a 27-year-old activist who led harsh, violent protests in the ‘Stop Cop City’ movement against an Atlanta police training facility, and wants to dynamite our successful private enterprise system. If we want Georgia to continue to be the number one state to do business, we need someone in our state legislature that will ensure that this happens. And that person is me.

My work history has given me a firm grip on the realities of finance. In my 30-plus years as a corporate executive and a small business owner, I handled million-dollar budgets for global clients and I can tell you that you don’t succeed in the real world without accounting for every penny. Accountability is crucial in my business, where managing budgets and delivering high returns on investment for my customers have been paramount. This same energy and expertise are what I plan to bring to our state government.

This election is not just about choosing a representative; it’s about choosing the direction of our community. I believe it is vital for our community to come together to support freedom and democracy and stand up against socialism in our district. We must unite to preserve the values that make our community such a wonderful place to live and work. Let’s work together to build a brighter future for District 42. Your support is crucial in this critical race. Together, we can ensure that our community thrives and remains a place where everyone can prosper.