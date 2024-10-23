Gender distribution across Cobb County age groups

By Larry Felton Johnson
[This is the first installment of a series of brief articles on demographic trends in Cobb County organized into the category Cobb Courier Demographic Brief]
The U.S. Census Bureau, which frequently updates its tools and data-gathering methods, recently introduced its new and user-friendly feature, “Population Pyramids. ” This feature allows you to create useful data visualizations. You can start exploring it yourself by following this link.
The following pyramid compares the male and female population of Cobb County in each age segment. Note: the top segment is 85+. No matter how much I play around with the dimensions of the iframe, the label gets clipped off.
This data comes from the Census Bureau’s 5-year American Community Survey for 2022.