Gender distribution across Cobb County age groups

By Larry Felton Johnson

[This is the first installment of a series of brief articles on demographic trends in Cobb County organized into the category Cobb Courier Demographic Brief]

The U.S. Census Bureau, which frequently updates its tools and data-gathering methods, recently introduced its new and user-friendly feature, “Population Pyramids. ” This feature allows you to create useful data visualizations. You can start exploring it yourself by following this link.

The following pyramid compares the male and female population of Cobb County in each age segment. Note: the top segment is 85+. No matter how much I play around with the dimensions of the iframe, the label gets clipped off.

This data comes from the Census Bureau’s 5-year American Community Survey for 2022.

<h2 class="wp-block-heading">The same data represented as a table</h2> <p>Here is the same data represented as a table (with the addition of the total population for each age segment):</p> <figure class="wp-block-table"><table class="has-fixed-layout"><tbody><tr><td></td><td>Cobb County total</td><td>Male Population</td><td>Female Population</td></tr><tr><td>Total population</td><td>765813</td><td>373782</td><td>392031</td></tr><tr><td> AGE</td><td></td><td></td><td></td></tr><tr><td> Under 5 years</td><td>44153</td><td>22433</td><td>21720</td></tr><tr><td> 5 to 9 years</td><td>48864</td><td>25105</td><td>23759</td></tr><tr><td> 10 to 14 years</td><td>50038</td><td>25069</td><td>24969</td></tr><tr><td> 15 to 19 years</td><td>52754</td><td>26674</td><td>26080</td></tr><tr><td> 20 to 24 years</td><td>50254</td><td>25443</td><td>24811</td></tr><tr><td> 25 to 29 years</td><td>55395</td><td>27691</td><td>27704</td></tr><tr><td> 30 to 34 years</td><td>55521</td><td>27573</td><td>27948</td></tr><tr><td> 35 to 39 years</td><td>56607</td><td>27910</td><td>28697</td></tr><tr><td> 40 to 44 years</td><td>51756</td><td>24886</td><td>26870</td></tr><tr><td> 45 to 49 years</td><td>53955</td><td>26175</td><td>27780</td></tr><tr><td> 50 to 54 years</td><td>52885</td><td>25966</td><td>26919</td></tr><tr><td> 55 to 59 years</td><td>50241</td><td>23899</td><td>26342</td></tr><tr><td> 60 to 64 years</td><td>43897</td><td>21388</td><td>22509</td></tr><tr><td> 65 to 69 years</td><td>35322</td><td>16155</td><td>19167</td></tr><tr><td> 70 to 74 years</td><td>27287</td><td>12416</td><td>14871</td></tr><tr><td> 75 to 79 years</td><td>17283</td><td>7785</td><td>9498</td></tr><tr><td> 80 to 84 years</td><td>10117</td><td>3803</td><td>6314</td></tr><tr><td> 85 years and over</td><td>9484</td><td>3411</td><td>6073</td></tr></tbody></table></figure> <div data-ad-id="12975" style="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw_custom afw_ad afwadid-12975 "> <amp-ad width="300" height="250" type="broadstreetads" data-network="5562" data-zone="81116" data-initurl="https://cdn.broadstreetads.com/init-2.min.js" > </amp-ad> </div></p><div class='code-block code-block-1' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <div id="rc-widget-a3e49c" data-rc-widget data-widget-host="habitat" data-endpoint="//trends.revcontent.com" data-widget-id="273925"></div> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://assets.revcontent.com/master/delivery.js" defer="defer"></script></div> <!-- CONTENT END 1 --> </div> </article><div class="mh-share-buttons"> <a class="mh-facebook" href="#" onclick="window.open('http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fgender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups%2F&t=Gender+distribution+across+Cobb+County+age+groups', 'facebookShare', 'width=626,height=436'); return false;" title="Share on Facebook"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="fab fa-facebook-f fa-2x"></i></span> </a> <a class="mh-twitter" href="#" onclick="window.open('http://twitter.com/share?text=Gender+distribution+across+Cobb+County+age+groups -&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fgender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups%2F', 'twitterShare', 'width=626,height=436'); return false;" title="Tweet This Post"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="fab fa-x-twitter fa-2x"></i></span> </a> <a class="mh-linkedin" href="#" onclick="window.open('https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fgender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups%2F&source=', 'linkedinShare', 'width=626,height=436'); return false;" title="Share on LinkedIn"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="fab fa-linkedin"></i></span> </a> <a class="mh-pinterest" href="#" onclick="window.open('http://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fgender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups%2F&media=https://cobbcountycourier.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Cobb-by-the-Numbers-logo.png&description=Gender+distribution+across+Cobb+County+age+groups', 'pinterestShare', 'width=750,height=350'); return false;" title="Pin This Post"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="fab fa-pinterest fa-2x"></i></span> </a> <a class="mh-email" href="mailto:?subject=Gender+distribution+across+Cobb+County+age+groups&body=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fgender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups%2F" title="Send this article to a friend" target="_blank"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="far fa-envelope"></i></span> </a> <a class="mh-print" href="javascript:window.print()" title="Print this article"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="fas fa-print"></i></span> </a> <a class="mh-whatsapp" href="#" onclick="window.open('https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone={phone_number}&text=Gender+distribution+across+Cobb+County+age+groups:&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fgender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups%2F', 'whatsappShare', 'width=626,height=436'); return false;" title="Share on Whatsapp"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="fab fa-whatsapp"></i></span> </a> <a class="mh-mastodon" href="#" onclick="window.open('https://mastodonshare.com/share?text=Gender+distribution+across+Cobb+County+age+groups:&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fgender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups%2F', 'mustodonShare', 'width=626,height=436'); return false;" title="Share On Mastodon"> <span class="mh-share-button"><i class="fab fa-mastodon"></i></span> </a> </div><nav class="post-nav-wrap" itemscope="itemscope" itemtype="http://schema.org/SiteNavigationElement"> <ul class="post-nav clearfix"> <li class="post-nav-prev"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/cobb-county-courier-cat-of-the-day-im-a-sweet-tempered-8-month-old-kitty-who-needs-love-and-a-home/" rel="prev"><i class="fa fa-chevron-left"></i>Previous post</a></li> <li class="post-nav-next"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/educator-group-endorses-benson-cole-and-hutchins-in-cobb-school-board-elections/" rel="next">Next post<i class="fa fa-chevron-right"></i></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="comments-wrap"> <h4 class="comment-section-title"><span class="comment-count">Be the first to comment</span> <span class="comment-count-more">on "Gender distribution across Cobb County age groups"</span></h4> </div> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h3 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a comment <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2024/10/gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h3><form action="https://cobbcountycourier.com/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform" class="comment-form"><p class="comment-notes">Your email address will not be published.</p><p class="comment-form-comment"><label for="comment">Comment</label><br/><textarea id="comment" name="comment" cols="45" rows="5" aria-required="true"></textarea></p><p class="comment-form-author"><label for="author">Name </label><span class="required">*</span><br/><input id="author" name="author" type="text" value="" size="30" aria-required='true' /></p> <p class="comment-form-email"><label for="email">Email </label><span class="required">*</span><br/><input id="email" name="email" type="text" value="" size="30" aria-required='true' /></p> <p class="comment-form-url"><label for="url">Website</label><br/><input id="url" name="url" type="text" value="" size="30" /></p> <p class="comment-form-cookies-consent"><input id="wp-comment-cookies-consent" name="wp-comment-cookies-consent" type="checkbox" value="yes" /><label for="wp-comment-cookies-consent">Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.</label></p> <p class="form-submit"><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" class="submit" value="Post Comment" /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_post_ID' value='69860' id='comment_post_ID' /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_parent' id='comment_parent' value='0' /> </p><p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="b8fcc01b22" /></p><p style="display: none !important;" class="akismet-fields-container" data-prefix="ak_"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="204"/><script type="wphb-delay-type">document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div> <aside class="mh-sidebar" itemscope="itemscope" itemtype="http://schema.org/WPSideBar"> <div id="bs_zones-10" class="sb-widget clearfix bs_zones"><div><broadstreet-zone place="" zone-id="66743" keywords="not_home_page,not_landing_page,is_article_page,cobb-courier-demographic-brief,gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups,post" soft-keywords="true" zone-alias=""></broadstreet-zone></div></div><div id="bs_zones-11" class="sb-widget clearfix bs_zones"><div><broadstreet-zone place="" zone-id="66744" keywords="not_home_page,not_landing_page,is_article_page,cobb-courier-demographic-brief,gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups,post" soft-keywords="true" zone-alias=""></broadstreet-zone></div></div><div id="bs_zones-12" class="sb-widget clearfix bs_zones"><div><broadstreet-zone zone-id="66745" keywords="not_home_page,not_landing_page,is_article_page,cobb-courier-demographic-brief,gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups,post" soft-keywords="true" zone-alias=""></broadstreet-zone></div></div><div id="mailerlite_widget-5" class="sb-widget clearfix widget_mailerlite_widget"> <div id="mailerlite-form_2" data-temp-id="671924de96e12"> <div class="mailerlite-form"> <form action="" method="post" novalidate> <div class="mailerlite-form-title"><h3>Daily newsletter signup</h3></div> <div class="mailerlite-form-description"><p>Sign up for our daily newsletter! Get the latest news from Cobb County every morning in your inbox.</p> </div> <div class="mailerlite-form-inputs"> <div class="mailerlite-form-field"> <label for="mailerlite-2-field-email">Email</label> <input id="mailerlite-2-field-email" type="email" required="required" name="form_fields[email]" placeholder="Email"/> </div> <div class="mailerlite-form-loader">Please wait...</div> <div class="mailerlite-subscribe-button-container"> <button class="mailerlite-subscribe-submit" type="submit"> Subscribe to our Free Daily Newsletter! </button> </div> <input type="hidden" name="form_id" value="2"/> <input type="hidden" name="action" value="mailerlite_subscribe_form"/> <input type="hidden" name="ml_nonce" value="3af17f09be"/> </div> <div class="mailerlite-form-response"> <h4><p><span style="color: #339966;">Thank you for sign up!</span></p> </h4> </div> </form> </div> </div> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src='https://cobbcountycourier.com/wp-content/plugins/official-mailerlite-sign-up-forms/assets/js/localization/validation-messages.js'></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript"> var selectedLanguage = ""; var validationMessages = messages["en"]; if(selectedLanguage) { validationMessages = messages[selectedLanguage]; } window.addEventListener("load", function () { var form_container = document.querySelector(`#mailerlite-form_2[data-temp-id="671924de96e12"] form`); let submitButton = form_container.querySelector('.mailerlite-subscribe-submit'); submitButton.disabled = true; fetch('https://cobbcountycourier.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php', { method: 'POST', headers:{ 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded', }, body: new URLSearchParams({ "action" : "ml_create_nonce", "ml_nonce" : form_container.querySelector("input[name='ml_nonce']").value }) }) .then((response) => response.json()) .then((json) => { if(json.success) { form_container.querySelector("input[name='ml_nonce']").value = json.data.ml_nonce; submitButton.disabled = false; } }) .catch((error) => { console.error('Error:', error); }); form_container.addEventListener('submit', (e) => { e.preventDefault(); let data = new URLSearchParams(new FormData(form_container)).toString(); let validationError = false; document.querySelectorAll('.mailerlite-form-error').forEach(el => el.remove()); Array.from(form_container.elements).forEach((input) => { if(input.type !== 'hidden') { if(input.required) { if(input.value == '') { validationError = true; let error = document.createElement("span"); error.className = 'mailerlite-form-error'; error.textContent = validationMessages.required; input.after(error); return false; } } if((input.type == "email") && (!validateEmail(input.value))) { validationError = true; let error = document.createElement("span"); error.className = 'mailerlite-form-error'; error.textContent = validationMessages.email; input.after(error); return false; } } }); if(validationError) { return false; } fade.out(form_container.querySelector('.mailerlite-subscribe-button-container'), () => { fade.in(form_container.querySelector('.mailerlite-form-loader')); }); fetch('https://cobbcountycourier.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php', { method: 'POST', headers:{ 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded', }, body: data }) .then((response) => { fade.out(form_container.querySelector('.mailerlite-form-inputs'), () => { fade.in(form_container.querySelector('.mailerlite-form-response')); }); }) .catch((error) => { console.error('Error:', error); }); }); }, false); var fade = { out: function(el, fn = false) { var fadeOutEffect = setInterval(function () { if (!el.style.opacity) { el.style.opacity = 1; } if (el.style.opacity > 0) { el.style.opacity -= 0.1; } else { el.style.display = 'none'; clearInterval(fadeOutEffect); } }, 50); if( typeof (fn) == 'function') { fn(); } }, in: function(el) { var fadeInEffect = setInterval(function () { if (!el.style.opacity) { el.style.opacity = 0; } if (el.style.opacity < 1) { el.style.opacity = Number(el.style.opacity) + 0.1; } else { el.style.display = 'block'; clearInterval(fadeInEffect); } }, 50); } }; function validateEmail(email){ if(email.match( /^(([^<>()[\]\\.,;:\s@\"]+(\.[^<>()[\]\\.,;:\s@\"]+)*)|(\".+\"))@((\[[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\.[0-9]{1,3}\])|(([a-zA-Z\-0-9]+\.)+[a-zA-Z]{2,}))$/ )) { return true; } return false; } </script> </div><div id="mh_newsdesk_posts_list-6" class="sb-widget clearfix mh_newsdesk_posts_list"> <div class="mh-fp-list-widget clearfix"><article class="content-list clearfix post-69869 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-elections tag-election-officials"> <div class="content-thumb content-list-thumb"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/election-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks/" title="Election officials are hard at work to deliver fair, secure and accurate elections – despite a constant flow of attacks"><img width="260" height="146" src="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0" class="attachment-content-list size-content-list wp-post-image" alt="sign with American flag stating "Vote Here"" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS.png?size=52x29&lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 52w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-120x67.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 120w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-180x101.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 180w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 260w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-373x210.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 373w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-777x437.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 777w" sizes="(max-width: 260px) 100vw, 260px" /> </a> </div> <header class="content-list-header"> <p class="entry-meta"> <span class="entry-meta-author vcard author">Posted By: <a class="fn" href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/author/nor/">Norhasnima Dimacaling</a></span> <span class="entry-meta-date updated">October 23, 2024</span> </p> <h3 class="entry-title content-list-title"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/election-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks/" title="Election officials are hard at work to deliver fair, secure and accurate elections – despite a constant flow of attacks" rel="bookmark"> Election officials are hard at work to deliver fair, secure and accurate elections – despite a constant flow of attacks </a> </h3> </header> <div class="content-list-excerpt"> <div class="addtoany_share_save_container addtoany_content addtoany_content_top"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 addtoany_list" data-a2a-url="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/election-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks/" data-a2a-title="Election officials are hard at work to deliver fair, secure and accurate elections – despite a constant flow of attacks"><a class="a2a_button_facebook" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/facebook?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Felection-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks%2F&linkname=Election%20officials%20are%20hard%20at%20work%20to%20deliver%20fair%2C%20secure%20and%20accurate%20elections%20%E2%80%93%20despite%20a%20constant%20flow%20of%C2%A0attacks" title="Facebook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_twitter" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/twitter?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Felection-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks%2F&linkname=Election%20officials%20are%20hard%20at%20work%20to%20deliver%20fair%2C%20secure%20and%20accurate%20elections%20%E2%80%93%20despite%20a%20constant%20flow%20of%C2%A0attacks" title="Twitter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_email" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/email?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Felection-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks%2F&linkname=Election%20officials%20are%20hard%20at%20work%20to%20deliver%20fair%2C%20secure%20and%20accurate%20elections%20%E2%80%93%20despite%20a%20constant%20flow%20of%C2%A0attacks" title="Email" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_tumblr" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/tumblr?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Felection-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks%2F&linkname=Election%20officials%20are%20hard%20at%20work%20to%20deliver%20fair%2C%20secure%20and%20accurate%20elections%20%E2%80%93%20despite%20a%20constant%20flow%20of%C2%A0attacks" title="Tumblr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_linkedin" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/linkedin?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Felection-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks%2F&linkname=Election%20officials%20are%20hard%20at%20work%20to%20deliver%20fair%2C%20secure%20and%20accurate%20elections%20%E2%80%93%20despite%20a%20constant%20flow%20of%C2%A0attacks" title="LinkedIn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_mastodon" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/mastodon?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Felection-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks%2F&linkname=Election%20officials%20are%20hard%20at%20work%20to%20deliver%20fair%2C%20secure%20and%20accurate%20elections%20%E2%80%93%20despite%20a%20constant%20flow%20of%C2%A0attacks" title="Mastodon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_reddit" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/reddit?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Felection-officials-are-hard-at-work-to-deliver-fair-secure-and-accurate-elections-despite-a-constant-flow-of-attacks%2F&linkname=Election%20officials%20are%20hard%20at%20work%20to%20deliver%20fair%2C%20secure%20and%20accurate%20elections%20%E2%80%93%20despite%20a%20constant%20flow%20of%C2%A0attacks" title="Reddit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_dd addtoany_share_save addtoany_share" href="https://www.addtoany.com/share"></a></div></div><p>by Mitchell Brown, Auburn University, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission] The 2024 election is rife with controversy, from the politics of the campaigns to the…</p> </div> </article> <hr class="mh-separator content-list-separator"><article class="content-list clearfix post-69871 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-immigration tag-aurora tag-springfield"> <div class="content-thumb content-list-thumb"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/aurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%e2%88%92-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes/" title="Aurora and Springfield aren’t the first cities to become flash points in US immigration debate − here’s what happened in other places used as political soapboxes"><img width="260" height="146" src="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/immigration-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0" class="attachment-content-list size-content-list wp-post-image" alt="The word "immigration" wrapped around the upper part of a world globe while walking people are on the lower part" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/immigration.png?size=52x29&lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 52w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/immigration-120x67.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 120w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/immigration-180x101.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 180w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/immigration-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 260w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/immigration-373x210.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 373w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/immigration-777x437.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 777w" sizes="(max-width: 260px) 100vw, 260px" /> </a> </div> <header class="content-list-header"> <p class="entry-meta"> <span class="entry-meta-author vcard author">Posted By: <a class="fn" href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/author/nor/">Norhasnima Dimacaling</a></span> <span class="entry-meta-date updated">October 23, 2024</span> </p> <h3 class="entry-title content-list-title"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/aurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%e2%88%92-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes/" title="Aurora and Springfield aren’t the first cities to become flash points in US immigration debate − here’s what happened in other places used as political soapboxes" rel="bookmark"> Aurora and Springfield aren’t the first cities to become flash points in US immigration debate − here’s what happened in other places used as political soapboxes </a> </h3> </header> <div class="content-list-excerpt"> <div class="addtoany_share_save_container addtoany_content addtoany_content_top"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 addtoany_list" data-a2a-url="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/aurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%e2%88%92-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes/" data-a2a-title="Aurora and Springfield aren’t the first cities to become flash points in US immigration debate − here’s what happened in other places used as political soapboxes"><a class="a2a_button_facebook" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/facebook?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Faurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%25e2%2588%2592-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes%2F&linkname=Aurora%20and%20Springfield%20aren%E2%80%99t%20the%20first%20cities%20to%20become%20flash%20points%20in%20US%20immigration%20debate%20%E2%88%92%20here%E2%80%99s%20what%20happened%20in%20other%20places%20used%20as%20political%C2%A0soapboxes" title="Facebook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_twitter" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/twitter?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Faurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%25e2%2588%2592-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes%2F&linkname=Aurora%20and%20Springfield%20aren%E2%80%99t%20the%20first%20cities%20to%20become%20flash%20points%20in%20US%20immigration%20debate%20%E2%88%92%20here%E2%80%99s%20what%20happened%20in%20other%20places%20used%20as%20political%C2%A0soapboxes" title="Twitter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_email" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/email?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Faurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%25e2%2588%2592-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes%2F&linkname=Aurora%20and%20Springfield%20aren%E2%80%99t%20the%20first%20cities%20to%20become%20flash%20points%20in%20US%20immigration%20debate%20%E2%88%92%20here%E2%80%99s%20what%20happened%20in%20other%20places%20used%20as%20political%C2%A0soapboxes" title="Email" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_tumblr" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/tumblr?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Faurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%25e2%2588%2592-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes%2F&linkname=Aurora%20and%20Springfield%20aren%E2%80%99t%20the%20first%20cities%20to%20become%20flash%20points%20in%20US%20immigration%20debate%20%E2%88%92%20here%E2%80%99s%20what%20happened%20in%20other%20places%20used%20as%20political%C2%A0soapboxes" title="Tumblr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_linkedin" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/linkedin?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Faurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%25e2%2588%2592-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes%2F&linkname=Aurora%20and%20Springfield%20aren%E2%80%99t%20the%20first%20cities%20to%20become%20flash%20points%20in%20US%20immigration%20debate%20%E2%88%92%20here%E2%80%99s%20what%20happened%20in%20other%20places%20used%20as%20political%C2%A0soapboxes" title="LinkedIn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_mastodon" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/mastodon?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Faurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%25e2%2588%2592-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes%2F&linkname=Aurora%20and%20Springfield%20aren%E2%80%99t%20the%20first%20cities%20to%20become%20flash%20points%20in%20US%20immigration%20debate%20%E2%88%92%20here%E2%80%99s%20what%20happened%20in%20other%20places%20used%20as%20political%C2%A0soapboxes" title="Mastodon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_reddit" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/reddit?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Faurora-and-springfield-arent-the-first-cities-to-become-flash-points-in-us-immigration-debate-%25e2%2588%2592-heres-what-happened-in-other-places-used-as-political-soapboxes%2F&linkname=Aurora%20and%20Springfield%20aren%E2%80%99t%20the%20first%20cities%20to%20become%20flash%20points%20in%20US%20immigration%20debate%20%E2%88%92%20here%E2%80%99s%20what%20happened%20in%20other%20places%20used%20as%20political%C2%A0soapboxes" title="Reddit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_dd addtoany_share_save addtoany_share" href="https://www.addtoany.com/share"></a></div></div><p>by Miranda Cady Hallett, University of Dayton, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission] Many Americans had probably never heard of Aurora, Colorado, or Springfield, Ohio, before…</p> </div> </article> <hr class="mh-separator content-list-separator"><article class="content-list clearfix post-69873 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-science-fiction-and-fantasy tag-judy-lynn-del-rey"> <div class="content-thumb content-list-thumb"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/the-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due/" title="The woman who revolutionized the fantasy genre is finally getting her due"><img width="260" height="146" src="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Books-unbranded-260x146.jpg?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0" class="attachment-content-list size-content-list wp-post-image" alt="Drawing of a stack of books" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Books-unbranded.jpg?size=52x29&lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 52w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Books-unbranded-120x67.jpg?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 120w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Books-unbranded-180x101.jpg?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 180w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Books-unbranded-260x146.jpg?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 260w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Books-unbranded-373x210.jpg?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 373w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Books-unbranded-777x437.jpg?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 777w" sizes="(max-width: 260px) 100vw, 260px" /> </a> </div> <header class="content-list-header"> <p class="entry-meta"> <span class="entry-meta-author vcard author">Posted By: <a class="fn" href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/author/nor/">Norhasnima Dimacaling</a></span> <span class="entry-meta-date updated">October 23, 2024</span> </p> <h3 class="entry-title content-list-title"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/the-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due/" title="The woman who revolutionized the fantasy genre is finally getting her due" rel="bookmark"> The woman who revolutionized the fantasy genre is finally getting her due </a> </h3> </header> <div class="content-list-excerpt"> <div class="addtoany_share_save_container addtoany_content addtoany_content_top"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 addtoany_list" data-a2a-url="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/the-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due/" data-a2a-title="The woman who revolutionized the fantasy genre is finally getting her due"><a class="a2a_button_facebook" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/facebook?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fthe-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due%2F&linkname=The%20woman%20who%20revolutionized%20the%20fantasy%20genre%20is%20finally%20getting%20her%C2%A0due" title="Facebook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_twitter" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/twitter?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fthe-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due%2F&linkname=The%20woman%20who%20revolutionized%20the%20fantasy%20genre%20is%20finally%20getting%20her%C2%A0due" title="Twitter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_email" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/email?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fthe-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due%2F&linkname=The%20woman%20who%20revolutionized%20the%20fantasy%20genre%20is%20finally%20getting%20her%C2%A0due" title="Email" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_tumblr" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/tumblr?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fthe-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due%2F&linkname=The%20woman%20who%20revolutionized%20the%20fantasy%20genre%20is%20finally%20getting%20her%C2%A0due" title="Tumblr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_linkedin" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/linkedin?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fthe-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due%2F&linkname=The%20woman%20who%20revolutionized%20the%20fantasy%20genre%20is%20finally%20getting%20her%C2%A0due" title="LinkedIn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_mastodon" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/mastodon?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fthe-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due%2F&linkname=The%20woman%20who%20revolutionized%20the%20fantasy%20genre%20is%20finally%20getting%20her%C2%A0due" title="Mastodon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_reddit" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/reddit?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fthe-woman-who-revolutionized-the-fantasy-genre-is-finally-getting-her-due%2F&linkname=The%20woman%20who%20revolutionized%20the%20fantasy%20genre%20is%20finally%20getting%20her%C2%A0due" title="Reddit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_dd addtoany_share_save addtoany_share" href="https://www.addtoany.com/share"></a></div></div><p>by Dennis Wilson Wise, University of Arizona, [This article first appeared in The Conversation, republished with permission] Think of your favorite fantasy or science fiction novel. You’ll know the author…</p> </div> </article> <hr class="mh-separator content-list-separator"><article class="content-list clearfix post-69875 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-elections tag-advance-voting tag-early-voting"> <div class="content-thumb content-list-thumb"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/one-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots/" title="One week in and early voting Georgians have already banked more than 1.4 million ballots"><img width="260" height="146" src="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0" class="attachment-content-list size-content-list wp-post-image" alt="sign with American flag stating "Vote Here"" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS.png?size=52x29&lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 52w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-120x67.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 120w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-180x101.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 180w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 260w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-373x210.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 373w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Vote-here-sign-at-South-Cobb-rec-center-GS-777x437.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 777w" sizes="(max-width: 260px) 100vw, 260px" /> </a> </div> <header class="content-list-header"> <p class="entry-meta"> <span class="entry-meta-author vcard author">Posted By: <a class="fn" href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/author/nor/">Norhasnima Dimacaling</a></span> <span class="entry-meta-date updated">October 23, 2024</span> </p> <h3 class="entry-title content-list-title"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/one-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots/" title="One week in and early voting Georgians have already banked more than 1.4 million ballots" rel="bookmark"> One week in and early voting Georgians have already banked more than 1.4 million ballots </a> </h3> </header> <div class="content-list-excerpt"> <div class="addtoany_share_save_container addtoany_content addtoany_content_top"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 addtoany_list" data-a2a-url="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/one-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots/" data-a2a-title="One week in and early voting Georgians have already banked more than 1.4 million ballots"><a class="a2a_button_facebook" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/facebook?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fone-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots%2F&linkname=One%20week%20in%20and%20early%20voting%20Georgians%20have%20already%20banked%20more%20than%201.4%20million%20ballots" title="Facebook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_twitter" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/twitter?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fone-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots%2F&linkname=One%20week%20in%20and%20early%20voting%20Georgians%20have%20already%20banked%20more%20than%201.4%20million%20ballots" title="Twitter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_email" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/email?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fone-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots%2F&linkname=One%20week%20in%20and%20early%20voting%20Georgians%20have%20already%20banked%20more%20than%201.4%20million%20ballots" title="Email" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_tumblr" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/tumblr?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fone-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots%2F&linkname=One%20week%20in%20and%20early%20voting%20Georgians%20have%20already%20banked%20more%20than%201.4%20million%20ballots" title="Tumblr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_linkedin" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/linkedin?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fone-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots%2F&linkname=One%20week%20in%20and%20early%20voting%20Georgians%20have%20already%20banked%20more%20than%201.4%20million%20ballots" title="LinkedIn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_mastodon" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/mastodon?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fone-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots%2F&linkname=One%20week%20in%20and%20early%20voting%20Georgians%20have%20already%20banked%20more%20than%201.4%20million%20ballots" title="Mastodon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_reddit" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/reddit?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fone-week-in-and-early-voting-georgians-have-already-banked-more-than-1-4-million-ballots%2F&linkname=One%20week%20in%20and%20early%20voting%20Georgians%20have%20already%20banked%20more%20than%201.4%20million%20ballots" title="Reddit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_dd addtoany_share_save addtoany_share" href="https://www.addtoany.com/share"></a></div></div><p>by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission] October 21, 2024 As of Sunday evening, more than 1.4 million Georgians already voted…</p> </div> </article> <hr class="mh-separator content-list-separator"><article class="content-list clearfix post-69879 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-health-care tag-medicare tag-medicare-part-d"> <div class="content-thumb content-list-thumb"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/medicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more/" title="Medicare Drug Plans Are Getting Better Next Year. Some Will Also Cost More."><img width="260" height="146" src="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Star-of-life-public-domain-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0" class="attachment-content-list size-content-list wp-post-image" alt="star of life symbol with snake wrapped around staff" decoding="async" loading="lazy" srcset="https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Star-of-life-public-domain.png?size=52x29&lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 52w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Star-of-life-public-domain-120x67.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 120w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Star-of-life-public-domain-180x101.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 180w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Star-of-life-public-domain-260x146.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 260w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Star-of-life-public-domain-373x210.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 373w, https://b1745379.smushcdn.com/1745379/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Star-of-life-public-domain-777x437.png?lossy=2&strip=1&webp=0 777w" sizes="(max-width: 260px) 100vw, 260px" /> </a> </div> <header class="content-list-header"> <p class="entry-meta"> <span class="entry-meta-author vcard author">Posted By: <a class="fn" href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/author/nor/">Norhasnima Dimacaling</a></span> <span class="entry-meta-date updated">October 23, 2024</span> </p> <h3 class="entry-title content-list-title"> <a href="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/medicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more/" title="Medicare Drug Plans Are Getting Better Next Year. Some Will Also Cost More." rel="bookmark"> Medicare Drug Plans Are Getting Better Next Year. Some Will Also Cost More. </a> </h3> </header> <div class="content-list-excerpt"> <div class="addtoany_share_save_container addtoany_content addtoany_content_top"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 addtoany_list" data-a2a-url="https://cobbcountycourier.com/2024/10/medicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more/" data-a2a-title="Medicare Drug Plans Are Getting Better Next Year. Some Will Also Cost More."><a class="a2a_button_facebook" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/facebook?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fmedicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more%2F&linkname=Medicare%20Drug%20Plans%20Are%20Getting%20Better%20Next%20Year.%20Some%20Will%20Also%20Cost%20More." title="Facebook" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_twitter" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/twitter?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fmedicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more%2F&linkname=Medicare%20Drug%20Plans%20Are%20Getting%20Better%20Next%20Year.%20Some%20Will%20Also%20Cost%20More." title="Twitter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_email" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/email?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fmedicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more%2F&linkname=Medicare%20Drug%20Plans%20Are%20Getting%20Better%20Next%20Year.%20Some%20Will%20Also%20Cost%20More." title="Email" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_tumblr" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/tumblr?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fmedicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more%2F&linkname=Medicare%20Drug%20Plans%20Are%20Getting%20Better%20Next%20Year.%20Some%20Will%20Also%20Cost%20More." title="Tumblr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_linkedin" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/linkedin?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fmedicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more%2F&linkname=Medicare%20Drug%20Plans%20Are%20Getting%20Better%20Next%20Year.%20Some%20Will%20Also%20Cost%20More." title="LinkedIn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_mastodon" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/mastodon?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fmedicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more%2F&linkname=Medicare%20Drug%20Plans%20Are%20Getting%20Better%20Next%20Year.%20Some%20Will%20Also%20Cost%20More." title="Mastodon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_button_reddit" href="https://www.addtoany.com/add_to/reddit?linkurl=https%3A%2F%2Fcobbcountycourier.com%2F2024%2F10%2Fmedicare-drug-plans-are-getting-better-next-year-some-will-also-cost-more%2F&linkname=Medicare%20Drug%20Plans%20Are%20Getting%20Better%20Next%20Year.%20Some%20Will%20Also%20Cost%20More." title="Reddit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank"></a><a class="a2a_dd addtoany_share_save addtoany_share" href="https://www.addtoany.com/share"></a></div></div><p>This article by Susan Jaffe first appeared in KFF Health News, republished with permission. Susan Jaffe October 21, 2024 When Pam McClure learned she’d save nearly $4,000 on her prescription…</p> </div> </article> <hr class="mh-separator content-list-separator"> </div></div></aside></div> </div> <footer class="mh-footer" itemscope="itemscope" itemtype="http://schema.org/WPFooter"> <div id="bs_zones-9" class="footer-ad-wrap bs_zones"><h4 class="widget-title"><span>Advertisement</span></h4><div><broadstreet-zone zone-id="66720" keywords="not_home_page,not_landing_page,is_article_page,cobb-courier-demographic-brief,gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups,post" soft-keywords="true" zone-alias=""></broadstreet-zone></div></div> <div class="wrapper-inner clearfix"> </div> <div class="footer-bottom"> <div class="wrapper-inner clearfix"> <nav class="footer-nav clearfix" itemscope="itemscope" itemtype="http://schema.org/SiteNavigationElement"> </nav> <div class="copyright-wrap"> <p class="copyright"> Copyright 2024 | MH Newsdesk by <a href="https://www.mhthemes.com/" title="Premium Magazine WordPress Themes" rel="nofollow">MH Themes</a </p> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-cfasync='false'>window.broadstreetKeywords = ['not_home_page','not_landing_page','is_article_page','cobb-courier-demographic-brief','gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups','post'] window.broadstreetTargets = {"pagetype":["post","not_home_page"],"category":["cobb-courier-demographic-brief","gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups","post"],"url":"gender-distribution-across-cobb-county-age-groups"}; window.broadstreet = window.broadstreet || { run: [] };window.broadstreet.run.push(function () { window.broadstreet.loadNetworkJS(5562, {}); });</script><a rel="me" href="https://journa.host/@larryfeltonj"></a> <!-- Infolinks START --> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript">jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery('.description').before('<span><!--INFOLINKS_OFF--></span>');jQuery('.description').after('<span><!--INFOLINKS_ON--></span>');jQuery('#headerimg').before('<span><!--INFOLINKS_OFF--></span>');jQuery('#headerimg').after('<span><!--INFOLINKS_ON--></span>');jQuery('h1').before('<span><!--INFOLINKS_OFF--></span>');jQuery('h1').after('<span><!--INFOLINKS_ON--></span>');jQuery('h1').before('<span><!--INFOLINKS_OFF--></span>');jQuery('h1').after('<span><!--INFOLINKS_ON--></span>');});</script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript"> var infolinks_pid = 3366220; var infolinks_plugin_version = "WP_3.2.3"; var infolinks_resources = "https://resources.infolinks.com/js"; </script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://resources.infolinks.com/js/infolinks_main.js" ></script> <!-- Infolinks END --><script type="text/javascript" id="wphb-add-delay">var delay_js_timeout_timer = 20000;!function(){function t(t){return function(t){if(Array.isArray(t))return e(t)}(t)||function(t){if("undefined"!=typeof Symbol&&null!=t[Symbol.iterator]||null!=t["@@iterator"])return Array.from(t)}(t)||function(t,n){if(t){if("string"==typeof t)return e(t,n);var r={}.toString.call(t).slice(8,-1);return"Object"===r&&t.constructor&&(r=t.constructor.name),"Map"===r||"Set"===r?Array.from(t):"Arguments"===r||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(r)?e(t,n):void 0}}(t)||function(){throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to spread non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}()}function e(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var n=0,r=Array(e);n<e;n++)r[n]=t[n];return r}function n(t,e,n){return(e=function(t){var e=function(t,e){if("object"!=r(t)||!t)return t;var n=t[Symbol.toPrimitive];if(void 0!==n){var o=n.call(t,e||"default");if("object"!=r(o))return o;throw new TypeError("@@toPrimitive must return a primitive value.")}return("string"===e?String:Number)(t)}(t,"string");return"symbol"==r(e)?e:e+""}(e))in t?Object.defineProperty(t,e,{value:n,enumerable:!0,configurable:!0,writable:!0}):t[e]=n,t}function r(t){return r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(t){return typeof t}:function(t){return t&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&t.constructor===Symbol&&t!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":typeof t},r(t)}function o(){"use strict";o=function(){return e};var t,e={},n=Object.prototype,i=n.hasOwnProperty,a=Object.defineProperty||function(t,e,n){t[e]=n.value},c="function"==typeof Symbol?Symbol:{},u=c.iterator||"@@iterator",s=c.asyncIterator||"@@asyncIterator",f=c.toStringTag||"@@toStringTag";function d(t,e,n){return Object.defineProperty(t,e,{value:n,enumerable:!0,configurable:!0,writable:!0}),t[e]}try{d({},"")}catch(t){d=function(t,e,n){return t[e]=n}}function h(t,e,n,r){var o=e&&e.prototype instanceof g?e:g,i=Object.create(o.prototype),c=new C(r||[]);return a(i,"_invoke",{value:S(t,n,c)}),i}function l(t,e,n){try{return{type:"normal",arg:t.call(e,n)}}catch(t){return{type:"throw",arg:t}}}e.wrap=h;var p="suspendedStart",v="suspendedYield",m="executing",w="completed",y={};function g(){}function b(){}function E(){}var L={};d(L,u,(function(){return this}));var x=Object.getPrototypeOf,j=x&&x(x(F([])));j&&j!==n&&i.call(j,u)&&(L=j);var _=E.prototype=g.prototype=Object.create(L);function k(t){["next","throw","return"].forEach((function(e){d(t,e,(function(t){return this._invoke(e,t)}))}))}function O(t,e){function n(o,a,c,u){var s=l(t[o],t,a);if("throw"!==s.type){var f=s.arg,d=f.value;return d&&"object"==r(d)&&i.call(d,"__await")?e.resolve(d.__await).then((function(t){n("next",t,c,u)}),(function(t){n("throw",t,c,u)})):e.resolve(d).then((function(t){f.value=t,c(f)}),(function(t){return n("throw",t,c,u)}))}u(s.arg)}var o;a(this,"_invoke",{value:function(t,r){function i(){return new e((function(e,o){n(t,r,e,o)}))}return o=o?o.then(i,i):i()}})}function S(e,n,r){var o=p;return function(i,a){if(o===m)throw Error("Generator is already running");if(o===w){if("throw"===i)throw a;return{value:t,done:!0}}for(r.method=i,r.arg=a;;){var c=r.delegate;if(c){var u=A(c,r);if(u){if(u===y)continue;return u}}if("next"===r.method)r.sent=r._sent=r.arg;else if("throw"===r.method){if(o===p)throw o=w,r.arg;r.dispatchException(r.arg)}else"return"===r.method&&r.abrupt("return",r.arg);o=m;var s=l(e,n,r);if("normal"===s.type){if(o=r.done?w:v,s.arg===y)continue;return{value:s.arg,done:r.done}}"throw"===s.type&&(o=w,r.method="throw",r.arg=s.arg)}}}function A(e,n){var r=n.method,o=e.iterator[r];if(o===t)return n.delegate=null,"throw"===r&&e.iterator.return&&(n.method="return",n.arg=t,A(e,n),"throw"===n.method)||"return"!==r&&(n.method="throw",n.arg=new TypeError("The iterator does not provide a '"+r+"' method")),y;var i=l(o,e.iterator,n.arg);if("throw"===i.type)return n.method="throw",n.arg=i.arg,n.delegate=null,y;var a=i.arg;return a?a.done?(n[e.resultName]=a.value,n.next=e.nextLoc,"return"!==n.method&&(n.method="next",n.arg=t),n.delegate=null,y):a:(n.method="throw",n.arg=new TypeError("iterator result is not an object"),n.delegate=null,y)}function P(t){var e={tryLoc:t[0]};1 in t&&(e.catchLoc=t[1]),2 in t&&(e.finallyLoc=t[2],e.afterLoc=t[3]),this.tryEntries.push(e)}function T(t){var e=t.completion||{};e.type="normal",delete e.arg,t.completion=e}function C(t){this.tryEntries=[{tryLoc:"root"}],t.forEach(P,this),this.reset(!0)}function F(e){if(e||""===e){var n=e[u];if(n)return n.call(e);if("function"==typeof e.next)return e;if(!isNaN(e.length)){var o=-1,a=function n(){for(;++o<e.length;)if(i.call(e,o))return n.value=e[o],n.done=!1,n;return n.value=t,n.done=!0,n};return a.next=a}}throw new TypeError(r(e)+" is not iterable")}return b.prototype=E,a(_,"constructor",{value:E,configurable:!0}),a(E,"constructor",{value:b,configurable:!0}),b.displayName=d(E,f,"GeneratorFunction"),e.isGeneratorFunction=function(t){var e="function"==typeof t&&t.constructor;return!!e&&(e===b||"GeneratorFunction"===(e.displayName||e.name))},e.mark=function(t){return Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(t,E):(t.__proto__=E,d(t,f,"GeneratorFunction")),t.prototype=Object.create(_),t},e.awrap=function(t){return{__await:t}},k(O.prototype),d(O.prototype,s,(function(){return this})),e.AsyncIterator=O,e.async=function(t,n,r,o,i){void 0===i&&(i=Promise);var a=new O(h(t,n,r,o),i);return e.isGeneratorFunction(n)?a:a.next().then((function(t){return t.done?t.value:a.next()}))},k(_),d(_,f,"Generator"),d(_,u,(function(){return this})),d(_,"toString",(function(){return"[object Generator]"})),e.keys=function(t){var e=Object(t),n=[];for(var r in e)n.push(r);return n.reverse(),function t(){for(;n.length;){var r=n.pop();if(r in e)return t.value=r,t.done=!1,t}return t.done=!0,t}},e.values=F,C.prototype={constructor:C,reset:function(e){if(this.prev=0,this.next=0,this.sent=this._sent=t,this.done=!1,this.delegate=null,this.method="next",this.arg=t,this.tryEntries.forEach(T),!e)for(var n in this)"t"===n.charAt(0)&&i.call(this,n)&&!isNaN(+n.slice(1))&&(this[n]=t)},stop:function(){this.done=!0;var t=this.tryEntries[0].completion;if("throw"===t.type)throw t.arg;return this.rval},dispatchException:function(e){if(this.done)throw e;var n=this;function r(r,o){return c.type="throw",c.arg=e,n.next=r,o&&(n.method="next",n.arg=t),!!o}for(var o=this.tryEntries.length-1;o>=0;--o){var a=this.tryEntries[o],c=a.completion;if("root"===a.tryLoc)return r("end");if(a.tryLoc<=this.prev){var u=i.call(a,"catchLoc"),s=i.call(a,"finallyLoc");if(u&&s){if(this.prev<a.catchLoc)return r(a.catchLoc,!0);if(this.prev<a.finallyLoc)return r(a.finallyLoc)}else if(u){if(this.prev<a.catchLoc)return r(a.catchLoc,!0)}else{if(!s)throw Error("try statement without catch or finally");if(this.prev<a.finallyLoc)return r(a.finallyLoc)}}}},abrupt:function(t,e){for(var n=this.tryEntries.length-1;n>=0;--n){var r=this.tryEntries[n];if(r.tryLoc<=this.prev&&i.call(r,"finallyLoc")&&this.prev<r.finallyLoc){var o=r;break}}o&&("break"===t||"continue"===t)&&o.tryLoc<=e&&e<=o.finallyLoc&&(o=null);var a=o?o.completion:{};return a.type=t,a.arg=e,o?(this.method="next",this.next=o.finallyLoc,y):this.complete(a)},complete:function(t,e){if("throw"===t.type)throw t.arg;return"break"===t.type||"continue"===t.type?this.next=t.arg:"return"===t.type?(this.rval=this.arg=t.arg,this.method="return",this.next="end"):"normal"===t.type&&e&&(this.next=e),y},finish:function(t){for(var e=this.tryEntries.length-1;e>=0;--e){var n=this.tryEntries[e];if(n.finallyLoc===t)return this.complete(n.completion,n.afterLoc),T(n),y}},catch:function(t){for(var e=this.tryEntries.length-1;e>=0;--e){var n=this.tryEntries[e];if(n.tryLoc===t){var r=n.completion;if("throw"===r.type){var o=r.arg;T(n)}return o}}throw Error("illegal catch attempt")},delegateYield:function(e,n,r){return this.delegate={iterator:F(e),resultName:n,nextLoc:r},"next"===this.method&&(this.arg=t),y}},e}function i(t,e,n,r,o,i,a){try{var c=t[i](a),u=c.value}catch(t){return void n(t)}c.done?e(u):Promise.resolve(u).then(r,o)}function a(t){return function(){var e=this,n=arguments;return new Promise((function(r,o){var a=t.apply(e,n);function c(t){i(a,r,o,c,u,"next",t)}function u(t){i(a,r,o,c,u,"throw",t)}c(void 0)}))}}!function(){"use strict";var e=["keydown","mousedown","mousemove","wheel","touchmove","touchstart","touchend"],i={normal:[],defer:[],async:[]},c=[],u=[],s=!1,f="",d=function(){var d=function(){void 0!==A&&clearTimeout(A),e.forEach((function(t){window.removeEventListener(t,d,{passive:!0})})),document.removeEventListener("visibilitychange",d),"loading"===document.readyState?document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",h):h()},h=function(){var t=a(o().mark((function t(){return o().wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:return l(),p(),v(),m(),w(),t.next=7,y(i.normal);case 7:return t.next=9,y(i.defer);case 9:return t.next=11,y(i.async);case 11:return t.next=13,b();case 13:return t.next=15,E();case 15:window.dispatchEvent(new Event("wphb-allScriptsLoaded")),j();case 17:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t)})));return function(){return t.apply(this,arguments)}}(),l=function(){var t={},e=function(e,n){var r=function(n){return t[e].delayedEvents.indexOf(n)>=0?"wphb-"+n:n};t[e]||(t[e]={originalFunctions:{add:e.addEventListener,remove:e.removeEventListener},delayedEvents:[]},e.addEventListener=function(){arguments[0]=r(arguments[0]),t[e].originalFunctions.add.apply(e,arguments)},e.removeEventListener=function(){arguments[0]=r(arguments[0]),t[e].originalFunctions.remove.apply(e,arguments)}),t[e].delayedEvents.push(n)},n=function(t,e){var n=t[e];Object.defineProperty(t,e,{get:n||function(){},set:function(n){t["wphb-"+e]=n}})};e(document,"DOMContentLoaded"),e(window,"DOMContentLoaded"),e(window,"load"),e(window,"pageshow"),e(document,"readystatechange"),n(document,"onreadystatechange"),n(window,"onload"),n(window,"onpageshow")},p=function(){var t=window.jQuery;Object.defineProperty(window,"jQuery",{get:function(){return t},set:function(e){if(e&&e.fn&&!c.includes(e)){e.fn.ready=e.fn.init.prototype.ready=function(t){s?t.bind(document)(e):document.addEventListener("wphb-DOMContentLoaded",(function(){return t.bind(document)(e)}))};var o=e.fn.on;e.fn.on=e.fn.init.prototype.on=function(){var t=arguments;if(this[0]===window){function e(t){return t.split(" ").map((function(t){return"load"===t||0===t.indexOf("load.")?"wphb-jquery-load":t})).join(" ")}"string"==typeof arguments[0]||arguments[0]instanceof String?arguments[0]=e(arguments[0]):"object"==r(arguments[0])&&Object.keys(arguments[0]).forEach((function(r){delete Object.assign(t[0],n({},e(r),t[0][r]))[r]}))}return o.apply(this,arguments),this},c.push(e)}t=e}})},v=function(){var t=new Map;document.write=document.writeln=function(e){var n=document.currentScript,r=document.createRange(),o=t.get(n);void 0===o&&(o=n.nextSibling,t.set(n,o));var i=document.createDocumentFragment();r.setStart(i,0),i.appendChild(r.createContextualFragment(e)),n.parentElement.insertBefore(i,o)}},m=function(){document.querySelectorAll("script[type=wphb-delay-type]").forEach((function(t){t.hasAttribute("src")?t.hasAttribute("defer")&&!1!==t.defer?i.defer.push(t):t.hasAttribute("async")&&!1!==t.async?i.async.push(t):i.normal.push(t):i.normal.push(t)}))},w=function(){var e=document.createDocumentFragment();[].concat(t(i.normal),t(i.defer),t(i.async)).forEach((function(t){var n=t.getAttribute("src");if(n){var r=document.createElement("link");r.href=n,r.rel="preload",r.as="script",e.appendChild(r)}})),document.head.appendChild(e)},y=function(){var t=a(o().mark((function t(e){var n;return o().wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:if(!(n=e.shift())){t.next=5;break}return t.next=4,g(n);case 4:return t.abrupt("return",y(e));case 5:return t.abrupt("return",Promise.resolve());case 6:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t)})));return function(e){return t.apply(this,arguments)}}(),g=function(){var e=a(o().mark((function e(n){return o().wrap((function(e){for(;;)switch(e.prev=e.next){case 0:return e.next=2,L();case 2:return e.abrupt("return",new Promise((function(e){var r=document.createElement("script");t(n.attributes).forEach((function(t){var e=t.nodeName;"type"!==e&&("data-wphb-type"===e&&(e="type"),r.setAttribute(e,t.nodeValue))})),n.hasAttribute("src")?(r.addEventListener("load",e),r.addEventListener("error",e)):(r.text=n.text,e()),n.parentNode.replaceChild(r,n)})));case 3:case"end":return e.stop()}}),e)})));return function(t){return e.apply(this,arguments)}}(),b=function(){var t=a(o().mark((function t(){return o().wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:return s=!0,t.next=3,L();case 3:return document.dispatchEvent(new Event("wphb-DOMContentLoaded")),t.next=6,L();case 6:return window.dispatchEvent(new Event("wphb-DOMContentLoaded")),t.next=9,L();case 9:return document.dispatchEvent(new Event("wphb-readystatechange")),t.next=12,L();case 12:document.wphm_onreadystatechange&&document.wphm_onreadystatechange();case 13:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t)})));return function(){return t.apply(this,arguments)}}(),E=function(){var t=a(o().mark((function t(){var e;return o().wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:return t.next=2,L();case 2:return window.dispatchEvent(new Event("wphb-load")),t.next=5,L();case 5:return window.wphm_onload&&window.wphm_onload(),t.next=8,L();case 8:return c.forEach((function(t){return t(window).trigger("wphb-jquery-load")})),t.next=11,L();case 11:return(e=new Event("wphm-pageshow")).persisted=window.hbPersisted,window.dispatchEvent(e),t.next=16,L();case 16:window.wphm_onpageshow&&window.wphm_onpageshow({persisted:window.hbPersisted});case 17:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t)})));return function(){return t.apply(this,arguments)}}(),L=function(){var t=a(o().mark((function t(){return o().wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:return t.abrupt("return",new Promise((function(t){requestAnimationFrame(t)})));case 1:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t)})));return function(){return t.apply(this,arguments)}}(),x=function(t){t.target.removeEventListener("click",x),S(t.target,"hb-onclick","onclick",t),u.push(t),t.preventDefault(),t.stopPropagation(),t.stopImmediatePropagation()},j=function(){window.removeEventListener("touchstart",_,{passive:!0}),window.removeEventListener("mousedown",_),u.forEach((function(t){t.target.outerHTML===f&&t.target.dispatchEvent(new MouseEvent("click",{view:t.view,bubbles:!0,cancelable:!0}))}))},_=function(t){"HTML"!==t.target.tagName&&(f||(f=t.target.outerHTML),window.addEventListener("touchend",O),window.addEventListener("mouseup",O),window.addEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:!0}),window.addEventListener("mousemove",k),t.target.addEventListener("click",x),S(t.target,"onclick","hb-onclick",t))},k=function(t){window.removeEventListener("touchend",O),window.removeEventListener("mouseup",O),window.removeEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:!0}),window.removeEventListener("mousemove",k),t.target.removeEventListener("click",x),S(t.target,"hb-onclick","onclick",t)},O=function(){window.removeEventListener("touchend",O),window.removeEventListener("mouseup",O),window.removeEventListener("touchmove",k,{passive:!0}),window.removeEventListener("mousemove",k)},S=function(t,e,n,r){t.hasAttribute&&t.hasAttribute(e)&&(r.target.setAttribute(n,r.target.getAttribute(e)),r.target.removeAttribute(e))};if(window.addEventListener("pageshow",(function(t){window.hbPersisted=t.persisted})),e.forEach((function(t){window.addEventListener(t,d,{passive:!0})})),document.addEventListener("visibilitychange",d),"undefined"!=typeof delay_js_timeout_timer&&delay_js_timeout_timer>0)var A=setTimeout((function(){d()}),delay_js_timeout_timer)};d()}()}(); //# sourceMappingURL=wphb-add-delay.min.js.map</script><script type="text/javascript" id="adsforwp-ads-front-js-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var adsforwp_obj = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/cobbcountycourier.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","adsforwp_front_nonce":"454c1d2fb2"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/b3f65f66-9ccf-434e-8fdc-c6b7129f39fa.js" id="adsforwp-ads-front-js-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="adsforwp-ads-frontend-js-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var adsforwp_browser_obj = []; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/f5412c57-a1bc-40c6-aed5-62a60d9b880b.js" id="adsforwp-ads-frontend-js-js"></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/cba4cc06-3231-4c0f-b330-8829fbd12912.js" id="wp-hooks-js"></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/b15b6975-8ce8-43e0-8076-075834f1cd32.js" id="wp-i18n-js"></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" id="wp-i18n-js-after"> /* <![CDATA[ */ wp.i18n.setLocaleData( { 'text direction\u0004ltr': [ 'ltr' ] } ); /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/756a5311-f101-4fad-bc3f-b254e01b877e.js" id="all-in-one-event-calendar-theme-js"></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/3c65dbf8-1407-49c4-ac3c-c12456f62e2a.js" id="tockify-js"></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/4b44901e-e706-4dff-a307-a811aea8a2d6.js" id="comment-reply-js" async="async" data-wp-strategy="async"></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://cobbcountycourier.com/wp-content/plugins/google-site-kit/dist/assets/js/googlesitekit-consent-mode-3d6495dceaebc28bcca3.js" id="googlesitekit-consent-mode-js"></script> <script type="wphb-delay-type" defer data-wphb-type="text/javascript" src="https://hb.wpmucdn.com/cobbcountycourier.com/3b802ddd-1f9c-4adc-a761-90bb435cd2d2.js" id="akismet-frontend-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="wphb-delayed-styles-js"> (function () { const events = ["keydown", "mousemove", "wheel", "touchmove", "touchstart", "touchend"]; function wphb_load_delayed_stylesheets() { document.querySelectorAll("link[data-wphbdelayedstyle]").forEach(function (element) { element.setAttribute("href", element.getAttribute("data-wphbdelayedstyle")); }), events.forEach(function (event) { window.removeEventListener(event, wphb_load_delayed_stylesheets, { passive: true }); }); } events.forEach(function (event) { window.addEventListener(event, wphb_load_delayed_stylesheets, { passive: true }); }); })(); </script></body> </html>