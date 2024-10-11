Mississippi National Guard member found guilty of girlfriend’s murder in Smyrna

At the close of a jury trial in Cobb County Superior Court on Oct. 4, 2024, Selena Kellum, 26, a member of the Mississippi National Guard, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and entering an automobile. The incident leading to the conviction occurred in an extended-stay motel on Highland Parkway in Smyrna.

Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly A. Childs will sentence Kellum at a later date.

A public information release from the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. described the events leading up to arrest and conviction as follows:

On Dec. 23, 2021, Smyrna Police responded to a welfare check at InTown Suites, 3000 Highland Parkway in Smyrna. Officers found 24-year-old Shaikia Strong deceased from three gunshot wounds: one to the neck and two to the face. Investigators revealed that after the shooting, Kellum discarded shell casings, packed her belongings, and stole several items from Strong. She then fled toward Mississippi, stopping along the way to hide evidence in a storage unit near Biloxi. Detectives later determined that Kellum and Strong were romantic partners at the time. After a verbal altercation, Kellum fatally shot Strong before fleeing the scene. She ultimately turned herself in to the Biloxi Police Department in Mississippi.

“Shaikia left her hometown in Mississippi to pursue her dream of becoming an actor, and at the time of her death, she was on the path to achieving that dream. This jury’s verdict ensures justice for Shaikia and holds Selena Kellum accountable for her actions,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Jared Horowitz.

Horowitz and Senior ADA Jay Winkler prosecuted the case.

The defendant was represented by Marietta attorney Robert Beckwith.

What is Cobb County Superior Court?

In Georgia, the Superior Court is one of three trial courts found in each judicial circuit. The other two trial courts are State Courts and Probate Courts.

If you watch TV or movie courtroom dramas you’ll be familiar with the most high-profile role of the court. A Superior Court in Georgia would be the court where a murder trial would be conducted.

So the Superior Court conducts felony trials.

But it also handles a number of other types of cases.

The Georgia Superior Courts website describes the varied functions as follows:

The Superior Courts of Georgia is a court of general jurisdiction handling both civil and criminal law actions. Superior Court Judges preside over cases involving misdemeanors, contract disputes, premises liability, and various other actions. In addition, the Superior Court has exclusive equity jurisdiction over all cases of divorce, title to land, and felonies involving jury trials, including death penalty cases.

How are Superior Court judges chosen?

Superior Court judges are elected for four-year terms in nonpartisan elections. If a judge resigns or retires, the governor will appoint a replacement to serve out the judge’s unexpired term.

The requirements to run for a Superior Court seat are that the candidate be at least thirty years old, has been a Georgia citizen for at least three years, and the candidate has practiced law for at least seven years.

How do I learn about Superior Court judges before elections?

Judicial races are among the most difficult for the public to research, but the internet has made it easier.

For Cobb County judicial elections there are a number of media that cover the courts and candidates, including here at the Cobb County Courier, the Marietta Daily Journal, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and East Cobb News.

For biographies of judicial candidates, you can also visit the campaign web pages of the candidates. Those biographies are of course, written to put the candidate in the best light, but it’s a good starting point for determining the candidate’s educational and employment background.

To get a list of the candidates, visit the Georgia Secretary of State page for qualified candidate information at https://sos.ga.gov/qualifying-candidate-information

Superior Court is considered a state office, so you would select “State” on the Office Type pulldown menu, the General Primary/Special Election under the Election menu, and “Non Partisan” under the Party menu. Then under Offices scroll down the pulldown menu until you find the Superior Court race you are looking for.