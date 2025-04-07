Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, April 7, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy here in Cobb County on Monday, April 7, 2025, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms that are expected across central and east Georgia through this afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

A Flood Watch is also in effect through 8 p.m this evening across north and portions of central Georgia due to periods of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:43 am, 63 °F light rain Humidity 96 % Pressure 1006 mb Wind 8 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:17 am Sunset Sunset: 8:03 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m and 3 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m and 9 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-03-01 75 46 60.5 8.6 0 2025-03-02 57 36 46.5 -5.7 0 2025-03-03 64 36 50 -2.4 0 2025-03-04 72 44 58 5.3 0 2025-03-05 65 41 53 0.1 1.05 2025-03-06 56 37 46.5 -6.7 0 2025-03-07 68 38 53 -0.4 0 2025-03-08 76 56 66 12.3 T 2025-03-09 58 47 52.5 -1.4 0.37 2025-03-10 55 45 50 -4.2 0.56 2025-03-11 76 42 59 4.6 0 2025-03-12 76 48 62 7.4 0 2025-03-13 74 55 64.5 9.6 0 2025-03-14 75 55 65 9.9 0 2025-03-15 78 60 69 13.6 0.08 2025-03-16 74 49 61.5 5.9 0.44 2025-03-17 63 42 52.5 -3.4 0 2025-03-18 77 42 59.5 3.4 0 2025-03-19 79 47 63 6.7 0 2025-03-20 67 42 54.5 -2.1 0.02 2025-03-21 66 36 51 -5.8 0 2025-03-22 74 45 59.5 2.4 0 2025-03-23 77 47 62 4.7 0 2025-03-24 66 53 59.5 2 0.14 2025-03-25 80 46 63 5.2 0 2025-03-26 75 51 63 5 0 2025-03-27 75 50 62.5 4.2 0 2025-03-28 81 53 67 8.5 0 2025-03-29 74 63 68.5 9.8 0 2025-03-30 76 61 68.5 9.5 0.01 2025-03-31 70 59 64.5 5.3 0.34

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”