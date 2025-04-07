Flood watch for north and central Georgia remains until 8 p.m. Monday

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 7, 2025

A flood watch is in effect for  Cobb County  and other north and central Georgia counties for Monday April 7 8 p.m.

What is in the Flood Watch statement?

The following text is from the flood watch alert:

..FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

  possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

  northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, including the

  following areas, in central Georgia, Butts, Jasper, Monroe and

  Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia,

  Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin,

  Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan,

  Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and

  Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison,

  Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,

  Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,

  Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central

  Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether,

  Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.

* WHEN…Through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

  in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

  – Heavy rain has already fallen across portions of north and

    central Georgia today and is still ongoing with a line of

    storms pushing into central Georgia. This system is expected

    to stall, bringing the potential for 2-4″ of total rainfall

    across the flood watch area, with isolated amounts of up to

    5″ where repeated rounds of heavy rainfall occur.

  – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

What counties are included in the alert?

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Talbot, Towns, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, White, Whitfield

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

