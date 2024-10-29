South Cobb Regional Library Cultivates the Future

By Kelly Johnson

With this week closing out with Halloween, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is set to cultivate the future of the community with November’s programs and events. Most of which are for children, amid the undercurrent of serving as a polling location for the primary elections. (SCRL shall close November 5th for the election.) There are handful of events for adults, with Gratitude Chain, Kindness Container, and Winter Card Making as passive or general programs.

While adults have an offering of Gardener’s Night Out, The Last Word Book Discussion, and the virtual Graphic Novel Book Club, a plethora of events scheduled for children promise to educate, enrich, and entertain. From the staple of Family Sing and Dance Along to Family Storytime’s Dinovember Challenge; from Read to Koda to watching Major Payne for the Monthly Movie Matinee. There is a lot for kids at South Cobb Regional Library this November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The library will be closed on the last three weekdays of November, creating a five-day weekend for families to reap the benefits of its services to children—and enjoy their turkeys.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Other events that may be of interests to children this month are:

· Ballet Workshop, November 2nd, Saturday at 11:00 AM; registration required.

· STEAM Kids, November 7th, Thursday at 3:30 PM; registration required.

· Garden Storytime, November 14th, Thursday at 10:30 AM.

· Let’s Count to Ten, November 23rd, Saturday at 10:30 AM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library closures:

· November 5th, Tuesday, for Election Day 2024

· November 11th, Monday, for Veteran’s Day

· November 27th-29th, Wednesday-Friday, for Thanksgiving

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 1

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 2

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT November 17, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

November 18, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Gratitude Chain



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along November 19, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Gratitude Chain



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



11:00 – 11:30 Baby Time November 20, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 Gratitude Chain



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 11:00 Family Storytime November 21, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 Gratitude Chain



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



16:30 – 17:30 Teen Crafting Hour November 22, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 Gratitude Chain



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making November 23, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:30 – 11:00 Let’s Count to Ten!

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT November 24, 2024 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

November 25, 2024 Monday 10:00 – 20:00 Gratitude Chain



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



14:00 – 16:00 LEGO Build



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual]



18:30 – 19:00 Pajama Storytime November 26, 2024 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00 Gratitude Chain



10:00 – 18:00 Winter Card Making



15:00 – 16:00 Family Crafternoon (Dinovember Challenge) November 27, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 CLOSED: Thanksgiving Eve November 28, 2024 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 CLOSED: Thanksgiving Holiday November 29, 2024 Friday 10:00 – 18:00 CLOSED: Post Thanksgiving Holiday November 30, 2024 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00

