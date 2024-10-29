South Cobb Regional Library Cultivates the Future

By Kelly Johnson
With this week closing out with Halloween, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is set to cultivate the future of the community with November’s programs and events. Most of which are for children, amid the undercurrent of serving as a polling location for the primary elections. (SCRL shall close November 5th for the election.) There are handful of events for adults, with Gratitude Chain, Kindness Container, and Winter Card Making as passive or general programs.
While adults have an offering of Gardener’s Night Out, The Last Word Book Discussion, and the virtual Graphic Novel Book Club, a plethora of events scheduled for children promise to educate, enrich, and entertain. From the staple of Family Sing and Dance Along to Family Storytime’s Dinovember Challenge; from Read to Koda to watching Major Payne for the Monthly Movie Matinee. There is a lot for kids at South Cobb Regional Library this November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The library will be closed on the last three weekdays of November, creating a five-day weekend for families to reap the benefits of its services to children—and enjoy their turkeys.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Other events that may be of interests to children this month are:
· Ballet Workshop, November 2nd, Saturday at 11:00 AM; registration required.
· STEAM Kids, November 7th, Thursday at 3:30 PM; registration required.
· Garden Storytime, November 14th, Thursday at 10:30 AM.
· Let’s Count to Ten, November 23rd, Saturday at 10:30 AM.
Please note South Cobb Regional Library closures:
· November 5th, Tuesday, for Election Day 2024
· November 11th, Monday, for Veteran’s Day
· November 27th-29th, Wednesday-Friday, for Thanksgiving
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
NOVEMBER 2024
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 01, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Gratitude Chain
|November 2, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:45
|Ballet Workshop
|13:00 – 14:00
|Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
|November 03, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 04, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|17:00 – 18:00
|Outdoor Hula Hoop Workout
|November 05, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: PRIMARY ELECTIONS
|November 06, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|11:00 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|November 07, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|November 08, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Gratitude Chain
|November 09, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|Saturday Storytime
|13:00 – 14:00
|Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
NOVEMBER 2024
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 10, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 11, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: Veterans Day Holiday
|November 12, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kindness Container
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|18:30 – 19:30
|Gardeners’ Night Out: Why Native Plants?
|November 13, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kindness Container
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime (Dinovember Challenge)
|November 14, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kindness Container
|10:30 – 11:00
|Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|November 15, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Kindness Container
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (Major Payne)
|16:30 – 17:45
|STEAM Tweens
|November 16, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:00
|Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
NOVEMBER 2024
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 17, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 18, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|November 19, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|11:00 – 11:30
|Baby Time
|November 20, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|November 21, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|16:30 – 17:30
|Teen Crafting Hour
|November 22, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|November 23, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Let’s Count to Ten!
NOVEMBER 2024
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 24, 2024
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 25, 2024
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|14:00 – 16:00
|LEGO Build
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual]
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Storytime
|November 26, 2024
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|Gratitude Chain
|10:00 – 18:00
|Winter Card Making
|15:00 – 16:00
|Family Crafternoon (Dinovember Challenge)
|November 27, 2024
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CLOSED: Thanksgiving Eve
|November 28, 2024
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CLOSED: Thanksgiving Holiday
|November 29, 2024
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CLOSED: Post Thanksgiving Holiday
|November 30, 2024
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
