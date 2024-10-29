South Cobb Regional Library Cultivates the Future

TOPICS:
Drawing of a stack of books

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 29, 2024

By Kelly Johnson

With this week closing out with Halloween, South Cobb Regional Library (SCRL) is set to cultivate the future of the community with November’s programs and events. Most of which are for children, amid the undercurrent of serving as a polling location for the primary elections. (SCRL shall close November 5th for the election.) There are handful of events for adults, with Gratitude Chain, Kindness Container, and Winter Card Making as passive or general programs.

While adults have an offering of Gardener’s Night Out, The Last Word Book Discussion, and the virtual Graphic Novel Book Club, a plethora of events scheduled for children promise to educate, enrich, and entertain. From the staple of Family Sing and Dance Along to Family Storytime’s Dinovember Challenge; from Read to Koda to watching Major Payne for the Monthly Movie Matinee. There is a lot for kids at South Cobb Regional Library this November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The library will be closed on the last three weekdays of November, creating a five-day weekend for families to reap the benefits of its services to children—and enjoy their turkeys.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Other events that may be of interests to children this month are:

· Ballet Workshop, November 2nd, Saturday at 11:00 AM; registration required.

· STEAM Kids, November 7th, Thursday at 3:30 PM; registration required.

· Garden Storytime, November 14th, Thursday at 10:30 AM.

· Let’s Count to Ten, November 23rd, Saturday at 10:30 AM.

Please note South Cobb Regional Library closures:

· November 5th, Tuesday, for Election Day 2024

· November 11th, Monday, for Veteran’s Day

· November 27th-29th, Wednesday-Friday, for Thanksgiving

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 01, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Gratitude Chain
November 2, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:45Ballet Workshop


13:00 – 14:00Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)
November 03, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
November 04, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


17:00 – 18:00Outdoor Hula Hoop Workout
November 05, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: PRIMARY ELECTIONS
November 06, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


11:00 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party
November 07, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Gratitude Chain


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids
November 08, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Gratitude Chain
November 09, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00Saturday Storytime


13:00 – 14:00Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 10, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
November 11, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: Veterans Day Holiday
November 12, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Kindness Container


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time


18:30 – 19:30Gardeners’ Night Out: Why Native Plants?
November 13, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Kindness Container


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime (Dinovember Challenge)
November 14, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Kindness Container


10:30 – 11:00 Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
November 15, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Kindness Container


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (Major Payne)


16:30 – 17:45STEAM Tweens
November 16, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 14:00Clases De Inglés Básico Para Hispanohablantes (English Classes for Spanish Speakers)

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 17, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
November 18, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along
November 19, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


11:00 – 11:30Baby Time
November 20, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime
November 21, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


16:30 – 17:30Teen Crafting Hour
November 22, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making
November 23, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 11:00Let’s Count to Ten!

NOVEMBER 2024

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 24, 2024Sunday13:00 – 17:00
November 25, 2024Monday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


14:00 – 16:00LEGO Build


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual]


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Storytime
November 26, 2024Tuesday10:00 – 20:00Gratitude Chain


10:00 – 18:00Winter Card Making


15:00 – 16:00Family Crafternoon (Dinovember Challenge)
November 27, 2024Wednesday10:00 – 20:00CLOSED: Thanksgiving Eve
November 28, 2024Thursday10:00 – 18:00CLOSED: Thanksgiving Holiday
November 29, 2024Friday10:00 – 18:00CLOSED: Post Thanksgiving Holiday
November 30, 2024Saturday10:00 – 17:00

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "South Cobb Regional Library Cultivates the Future"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.