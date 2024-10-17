Utility crews from Cobb County continue to help out in hurricane-hit areas

By Mark Woolsey

Weeks after the first of two hurricanes roared ashore in Florida, crews from Cobb County power utilities remained to our south working on restoring electricity and helping rebuild infrastructure.

A Cobb EMC spokesman says they have about 20 people in southeast Georgia helping Altamaha EMC restore their system, nearly destroyed by Helene. At least 1500 poles need replacing, said spokesman Mike Codichini. Information on the number of customers in the dark there was not available early Thursday.

Marietta Power and Water says 17 of their linemen remain in Coffee County, helping Saltilla EMC with power restoration following Helene’s Sept. 27 rampage. The utility’s website listed nearly 1400 outages as of early Thursday.

Acworth Power says it dispatched a mutual aid crew to Fort Meade, Florida near Orlando, which returned Tuesday night. That area was heavily damaged by Hurricane Milton Oct. 9.

Another Acworth crew earlier brought back power to about 1500 customers in Washington, Georgia. Both crews consisted of a half-dozen workers, four trucks and supporting equipment.