Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker coming to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Photo by Kim Kenney above courtesy of the Atlanta Ballet

The Atlanta Ballet will bring an innovative production of holiday favorite The Nutcracker to life from December 7 through December 26 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Under the artistic direction of Gennadi Nedvigin, this performance is expected to be a visually and musically enthralling, with a live orchestra bringing Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to audiences.

This production has been a signature holiday event for Atlanta since choreographer Yuri Possokhov’s unique reimagining in 2018, described by The Washington Post as “the most entertaining as well as the smartest” Nutcracker adaptation in recent memory.

Possokhov’s version features intricate costumes, ornate sets, and immersive lighting and video effects, creating a transformative experience for viewers.

“As a company, we go above and beyond to create a memorable experience to surprise and delight our audiences,” said Nedvigin, Atlanta Ballet’s artistic director. “We are proud to provide a holiday season must-see with our fresh take on this beloved ballet featuring the Atlanta Ballet company, Atlanta Ballet 2, and a cast of children from the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education and Centre Community Engagement Programs.”

The story, set in a charming German town, sweeps the audience into a whimsical world of snowstorms, dancing dolls, bullfights, and snake charmers, offering two acts filled with magic and enchantment. This production is one of the only regional Nutcracker performances accompanied by a full orchestra, heightening the musical experience and bringing each scene to life in a unique way.

To enhance the festive atmosphere, the Cobb Energy Centre will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with holiday decorations, including Christmas trees and snowflakes, adding to the magical ambiance. Specialty stations will offer holiday-themed photo opportunities, while the Atlanta Ballet Boutique will feature holiday merchandise. Guests can enjoy seasonal treats like hot cocoa, apple cider, and holiday cocktails, with a pre-show DJ adding to the merriment.

“Each year, we strive to elevate our Nutcracker experience and make it enjoyable for all our guests, and this extends to our festive pre-show and community activities,” said Tom West, Atlanta Ballet’s executive director. “We trust that through the shared experience of this beloved holiday ballet tradition, we can bring the Atlanta community together in awe and appreciation for the arts.”

Adding to the festive offerings, Atlanta Ballet has teamed up with Bloomingdale’s at Lenox Square for a “Ballet Beauties” events on November 29, where shoppers can enjoy Nutcracker-inspired teasers, gifts, and pop-up performances. Additionally, Nutcracker ticket-holders can enjoy exclusive hotel packages through partnerships with the nearby Hyatt House and Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel.

Tickets for The Nutcracker start at $35 and are on sale now, both online and at the Cobb Energy Centre Box Office. For those looking to celebrate the holiday season with friends or family, group discounts are also available for parties of 20 or more. For more details and to secure seats for this magical holiday experience, visit www.atlantaballet.com/nutcracker.