Choosing Clarity: The Rise of the Sober Curious Movement

Image above: Common Alcoholic Beverages (Released into the Public Domain by the photographer at https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3288050)

By Maya Watson

“I choose violence every time I drink, literally, “said Virginia Boyd, a contractor who’s focusing on her sober curious journey. “I’m over it and don’t need it. I just wanted to regain focus and clarity.”

In recent years, a cultural shift has taken place, with many individuals reevaluating their relationship with alcohol. The term “Sober Curious” has emerged as an easy way to describe a growing number of people who are questioning the necessity of drinking in social situations and exploring the benefits of a sober lifestyle.

Boyd’s Sober Curious journey is a powerful testament to the struggles many individuals face today with alcohol consumption. She shared many moments reflecting on the chaotic moments that led up to her pursuing her Sober Curious lifestyle. Now, as a contractor she is determined to regain her focus and to continue growing with the movement to reevaluate her relationship with alcohol.

Boyd’s decided to start her Sober Curious journey when she got sick and just felt disconnected from the world.

“After being alone for an ample amount of time I finally decided what I wanted for myself,” said Boyd.

“I had realized I had a very unhealthy relationship with alcohol and wanted to change it and decided to that morning I woke up from being sick,” recalls Virginia. “Alcohol has been an issue with me for years, making bad decisions, missing days, being hungover, and burning bridges with people I care about.”

“Most people find their own forms of motivation at the start of their journey,” said Jessica McDaniel, Assistant Director of Kennesaw State University’s Center for Young Adult Addiction and Recovery. “In other words, there is usually a reason why someone choose not to drink. Part of the support we offer is simply reminding students of their own self-established motivations.”

A lot of people join the “Sober Curious” movement without even knowing.

“I had heard of the movement before, but I wasn’t thinking about the movement when I decided to make the change,” said Boyd.

“For me I’m focusing on being sober for forever,” said Boyd. “That could change one day, but where I’m at with it is I really want this and don’t want to drink.”

The Sober Curious movement has its roots in growing awareness of the negative impacts of alcohol on physical and mental health.

According to NC Solutions, in 2023 a survey with over 1,000 Americans 21 or older was conducted to get a perspective on drinking alcohol. Their data shows that Americans are drinking less and trying out nonalcoholic beverage options, with 41% planning on drinking less alcohol going into next year.

Studies link excessive drinking to various health issues, including anxiety, depression, liver disease, and other chronic conditions.

According to the recovery program, reducing alcohol consumption can lead to way better mental clarity and emotional stability.

NC Solutions stated in an article, many Sober Curious individuals find that they are more present and engaged in their lives fostering deeper connections with themselves and others.

“A friend had asked me to go to dinner after I started my journey, and I didn’t have one sip of alcohol, recalls Virginia.” I not only had a really good time, but I was able to wake up the next morning with a clear mind and not feeling hungover.”

The stigma surrounding sobriety is fading, with more people openly discussing their challenges with alcohol.

“Family and homes can turn into a toxic environment because alcohol is socially acceptable,” said Bryan, a representative at Empower Recovery Center. “Returning home after a recovery program can be hard because of responsibilities like bills and work and can lead an individual in wanting to drink again.”

There are many communities filled with influencers advocating for sober curiosity, making it easier to find support and share experiences while helping others.

“Offering services to anyone across the board like therapy, a detox program, and having more resources that are easily acceptable is the envision for supporting people on their sobriety journey,” said Bryan.

Overall, embracing sobriety even temporarily can lead to a healthier, more fulfilling life.

It is known that being around peers who have aligned similar goals to you will be helpful along one’s Sober Curious journey.

“The most valuable asset in any effort are the people supporting you along the way,” said McDaniel. “We always recommend that students find a peer community that supports their goals, which oftentimes includes mutual aid meetings, faith-based groups, or the avenues for positive social engagement.”

As this movement continues to grow, it will also continue to pave the way for a lot of individuals who need the help and encouragement.